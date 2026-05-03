NAVI MUMBAI: Cidco has identified 100 hectares (around 250 acres) at Karanjade in Panvel, near the functional Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), for its flagship International Educity project. Officials said the development will host the country’s first integrated cluster of leading foreign universities and position Navi Mumbai as a global education destination.

Navi Mumbai to host India’s first ‘educity’ near NMIA, Cidco identifies 100-hectare site in Karanjade

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Envisioned as a world-class knowledge township, the project will bring together international university campuses, research centres, innovation hubs, student housing and allied infrastructure within a single, master-planned zone. Educity forms a key pillar of Cidco’s broader airport influence area blueprint, which also includes Medicity, Aerocity and other specialised growth districts planned around NMIA.

Cidco Vice Chairman and Managing Director Vijay Singhal said Navi Mumbai would host the country’s first such education city. “The country’s first education city will come up in Navi Mumbai. Centres of the world’s top 10 universities will be established here,” Singhal said.

Underscoring the site’s locational advantage, he added, “This education city is taking shape on nearly 250 acres near Navi Mumbai International Airport. The site is within a three-to-four-kilometre radius of the airport and is connected to NH-348 and the multimodal corridor.”

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{{^usCountry}} The latest move marks a refined site preference for the long-discussed project. While earlier planning references had linked Educity to Kundevahal village in the broader Panvel belt, Cidco is now advancing the proposal with Karanjade as the preferred location. Officials are understood to have favoured the parcel for its relatively flatter terrain and faster infrastructure readiness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The latest move marks a refined site preference for the long-discussed project. While earlier planning references had linked Educity to Kundevahal village in the broader Panvel belt, Cidco is now advancing the proposal with Karanjade as the preferred location. Officials are understood to have favoured the parcel for its relatively flatter terrain and faster infrastructure readiness. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Cidco has reportedly completed around 85% of the required land acquisition, with preparatory work already under way, including land levelling, removal of rock outcrops and site-readiness activities. To accelerate implementation, the corporation has earmarked ₹890 crore for preparatory works and related development. Tenders include a ₹116.53 crore contract for a 1.1-km access road, 30 to 45 metres wide, linking the site to the NH-4B Panvel–Uran–JNPT corridor, along with separate land development packages. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cidco has reportedly completed around 85% of the required land acquisition, with preparatory work already under way, including land levelling, removal of rock outcrops and site-readiness activities. To accelerate implementation, the corporation has earmarked ₹890 crore for preparatory works and related development. Tenders include a ₹116.53 crore contract for a 1.1-km access road, 30 to 45 metres wide, linking the site to the NH-4B Panvel–Uran–JNPT corridor, along with separate land development packages. {{/usCountry}}

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Singhal said the project would significantly reduce the need for Indian students to travel overseas for higher studies. “Indian students will get world-class educational facilities in their own country and pursue foreign university education in Navi Mumbai at comparatively lower cost,” he said.

The township is being designed around future-focused disciplines such as aviation, logistics, technology, medicine, design and applied research. Cidco’s planning model reportedly allocates around 10 hectares to each university campus, in line with international norms for academic and residential infrastructure.

Singhal said six foreign universities had already reached the agreement stage. “The most encouraging part is that six foreign universities have already signed MoUs and received Letters of Intent from the University Grants Commission,” he said.

Institutions publicly linked to the proposal include University of York, University of Aberdeen, University of Western Australia, Illinois Institute of Technology and Istituto Europeo di Design. Public reports have also indicated interest from institutions across the UK, US, Australia and Europe.

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Under the proposed model, partner universities will retain autonomy over academic programmes, fee structures and academic calendars, enabling Indian students to obtain foreign degrees in India at an estimated 25% to 30% lower cost than studying abroad. Earlier reports also noted that two MoUs worth ₹1,500 crore each were signed with the University of York and the University of Western Australia, taking anchor institutional commitments to ₹3,000 crore. Overall investment estimates for the township have been pegged at ₹20,000 crore to ₹25,000 crore.

Karanjade’s location offers strong connectivity to the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, the Mumbai–Pune Expressway, the Jawaharlal Nehru Port logistics network, and upcoming metro and suburban rail systems, reinforcing its appeal as a strategic education hub.

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Beyond academics, the project is expected to catalyse demand for hostels, rental housing, hospitality, retail, transport and professional services across Panvel, Karanjade and surrounding nodes, while generating a wide ecosystem of direct and indirect employment.

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