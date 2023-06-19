NMMT to induct 100 AC electric buses in 5 months

NAVI MUMBAI: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) is set to induct 100 electric buses, all air-conditioned, for plying in the city and neighbouring regions, to provide smooth, environment-friendly transportation to the citizens.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) is set to induct 100 electric buses, all air-conditioned (Bachchan Kumar/ HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The buses are expected to be on the road in five months, according to an official of the NMMT. The civic body has received bids from private bus operators for supply, operation and maintenance of the electric buses.

The buses will operate on a Gross Contract Cost (GCC) basis, where the operator will be paid a specified sum based on the kilometre-run of the buses, while the NMMT will get all the revenue earned. The bus operator will pay for the cost of electricity consumed in charging the buses.

The NMMT will finance the project from the central government’s grant under the Fame scheme. It plans to operate a nine-metre-long bus for 240 km to 280 km per day. It will provide charging, parking and bus maintenance spaces, and a depot for the buses at designated locations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The operator agreement will be for a period of 12 years with conditional assessment of the buses after eight years based on third party inspection of road worthiness of the buses, overall quality of built structure and chassis assembly.

“We have received three bids and their technical evaluation is on. The buses should be on the road in five months as there is no specialisstion required,” said Yogesh Kaduskar, the NNMT transport manager.

The NMMT will have the exclusive right to determine routes, frequency and schedules of the buses as part of the deployment plan. The operators shall ply the buses only on the operational routes, which the NMMT will have the right to amend.

“The rates will be finalised for all the 100 buses, but they will be inducted in two phases — 50 buses this year and 50 next year — which will help us get the lowest rate due to maximum utilisation of assured kilometres. It will help the transport body save ₹8.7 crore,” said Kaduskar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The induction of the new buses, all air-conditioned, will provide quality service to the residents as the old buses will be phased out. It will also be a step towards making the city environment friendly,” said Kaduskar.

Welcoming the decision, Afsar Imam, a social worker said, “With the increase in population leading to high demand, the NMMT needs to augment its fleet fast to cater to the passengers. The GCC model works well and will ensure quality service to the passengers from the new buses and the contractor will be penalised for any deficiency in service.”