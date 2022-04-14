‘Navi residents not to face water shortage as Morbe dam has enough stock to last till September’

Navi Mumbai is presently in a comfortable position with respect to availability of water.

The NMMC-owned Morbe dam has adequate water to last till the next five months. With the monsoon expected to fill up the dam, it is unlikely that there would be a water shortage in the city. The civic administration has, however, appealed for judicious use of water.

The civic administration had, in February, withdrawn its proposal for a once-a-week water cut in the evening in the city following opposition from various quarters. The proposal was a precautionary measure to avoid any water supply issue during the summer.

Abhijit Bangar, NMMC chief, said, “We have enough stock of water in Morbe dam to last till September. This will ensure that there is no water shortage during summer. The rains will come in June and it will ensure that the dam is full soon. We are constantly working on curbing leakages to reduce wastages during supply of the water to the city.

“We reviewed our plan for nominal water cut in February but withdrew it so that the residents do not face any difficulties. I appeal to the residents to ensure that there is no wastage of water and that whatever is available is used judiciously.”

The present level of water in the dam is 77m with the water stock being 98.9 million cubic metres, over 51% of the total capacity.

The dam had received a rainfall of 3,748 mm last year, leading to the comfortable position at present. Due to excellent rain last year, the dam had filled up to capacity and also overflowed. The authorities had to open the flap gates to release excess water to prevent flooding in the region.

NMMC sources 415MLD water from the dam. The water is supplied to 1,27,000 water connections in NMMC area; 15MLD water is used for gardens and watering plants on the dividers, 37MLD water is supplied to Kamothe node and the areas around Morbe dam.

