NCB arrests actor Ajaz Khan in connection with drugs case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday arrested actor Ajaz Khan in connection with a drug case. The actor’s name reportedly came up during the interrogation of arrested drug peddler Shadab Shaikh alias Shadab Batata, son of notorious drug supplier, Farooque Shaikh alias Batata.

Shadab was arrested by the agency on March 25 when they raided his house and recovered 61 gram mephedrone and 160 grams ephedrine, both drugs, from his residence in Andheri. Shaikh was arrested under Narcotic Drugs Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

“During interrogation, Khan’s name cropped up and we have found some incriminating evidence against him,” zonal director Sameer Wankhede said on Tuesday. Khan’s questioning went on in NCB office at south Mumbai.

Khan is a former Bigg Boss contestant and had returned from Rajasthan on Tuesday noon when NCB officials intercepted him and took him to their office where he was interrogated for hours before being placed under arrest.