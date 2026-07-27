MUMBAI: In a major intelligence-led operation, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted an alleged international drug trafficking network by seizing 10.99 kg of ephedrine worth an estimated ₹5 crore from Mumbai and Kalyan. The controlled substance, allegedly concealed inside courier parcels bound for New Zealand, was suspected to be intended for the illegal manufacture of methamphetamine, officials said on Sunday.

NCB busts ₹5 crore ephedrine racket in Mumbai and Kalyan, foils bid to smuggle drugs to New Zealand

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Ephedrine, a controlled substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Regulation of Controlled Substances) Order, is a key precursor used in the illicit production of methamphetamine, a highly addictive synthetic stimulant popularly known as “Ice”, “Crystal Meth” or “Speed”. According to the NCB, the seized consignments were allegedly meant for recipients in New Zealand, where methamphetamine is among the most commonly trafficked narcotics.

The Mumbai zonal unit of the NCB first intercepted two suspicious international courier parcels at a courier facility in Mumbai on Tuesday following specific intelligence inputs. On opening the parcels, officers found what appeared to be ordinary floor mats. However, a closer examination revealed that 7 kg of ephedrine had been cleverly concealed between layers of the mats and cloth rolls. Officials also found that the documents attached to the consignments were forged.

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{{^usCountry}} The investigation traced the parcels to Triplicane in Chennai, leading to the arrest of the alleged kingpin, S Hameed, on Thursday. During a search of his premises, NCB officials allegedly recovered packing material, a digital weighing machine, heat-sealing equipment, plastic bags, forged identity cards, digital gadgets and other incriminating documents. Hameed was subsequently brought to Mumbai for further investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The investigation traced the parcels to Triplicane in Chennai, leading to the arrest of the alleged kingpin, S Hameed, on Thursday. During a search of his premises, NCB officials allegedly recovered packing material, a digital weighing machine, heat-sealing equipment, plastic bags, forged identity cards, digital gadgets and other incriminating documents. Hameed was subsequently brought to Mumbai for further investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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During interrogation, Hameed allegedly revealed that another batch of parcels carrying ephedrine was already in transit to New Zealand. Acting swiftly, the NCB intercepted the consignment in Kalyan, Thane, on Saturday. Officials allegedly recovered another 3.99 kg of ephedrine concealed between layers of bedsheets and photo frames.

With the latest seizure, the total quantity of ephedrine recovered stands at 10.99 kg.

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According to the NCB, the trafficking network, allegedly operated from Chennai, had been under surveillance for several weeks. Investigators suspect the syndicate dispatched ephedrine-laden parcels from multiple cities, including Mumbai and Pune, using forged documents to book international courier shipments to countries such as New Zealand.

“In an effort to mislead drug law enforcement agencies, the associates travelled to multiple cities like Mumbai and Pune to book courier parcels containing ephedrine,” an NCB source said.

The agency is now probing the source of the seized ephedrine and working to identify other members of the alleged trafficking network.

Officials said that although ephedrine has limited legitimate medical applications, it is frequently diverted by criminal syndicates for the illegal manufacture of methamphetamine, a potent stimulant and neurotoxin.

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“Consumption of methamphetamine alters levels of neurotransmitters in the brain, causing euphoria and hallucinations, which gradually have a devastating impact on health and can be fatal in some cases,” an NCB official said.