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NCLT admits SBI’s insolvency plea against Anil Ambani for 853.25 crore default

NCLT approves personal insolvency proceedings against Anil Ambani, rejecting his objections to a guarantee for RCom loans amounting to ₹853.25 crore.

Published on: Jun 12, 2026 06:30 AM IST
By Vikrant Jha
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The city bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday cleared the way for personal insolvency proceedings against Anil Ambani, admitting the State Bank of India’s plea and rejecting Ambani’s challenges to the enforceability of a personal guarantee furnished for Reliance Communications (RCom) group loans.

Industrialist Anil Ambani (right) at the Enforcement Directorate headquarters in New Delhi for questioning in connection with an alleged bank fraud case. (PTI File)
Industrialist Anil Ambani (right) at the Enforcement Directorate headquarters in New Delhi for questioning in connection with an alleged bank fraud case. (PTI File)

Justice (Retd) Sushil Mahadeorao Kochey and technical member Prabhat Kumar admitted SBI’s insolvency application over an alleged default of 853.25 crore arising from guarantees executed in 2016 for loans to RCom and Reliance Infratel Ltd, and dismissed Ambani’s interlocutory application challenging the Resolution Professional’s (RP) report.

The proceedings, pending since 2020, were delayed by multiple constitutional challenges to the personal guarantor framework under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, all of which were ultimately rejected by the Supreme Court.

Ambani had raised two principal objections: that the guarantee was invalid because it was executed after the borrower’s account had retrospectively been classified as non-performing, and that his liability stood discharged after approval of the RCom resolution plan. The tribunal rejected both.

On the second, the tribunal noted that no money had actually been received by SBI under the approved resolution plans, and that the guarantee was a “continuing guarantee” remaining in force until the borrowers’ obligations were fully discharged. It relied on a line of Supreme Court decisions for this.

The order also recounts that Ambani had furnished guarantees to Chinese banks, and that the High Court of England and Wales in May 2020 directed him to pay USD 717 million to those lenders—a parallel enforcement proceedings which had prompted SBI to seek urgent appointment of an RP to protect the insolvency process.

A spokesperson for Ambani said the order related to “a disputed personal guarantee allegedly extended in 2016” and that the underlying facility had been availed of by RCom “for the repayment of its borrowings from Chinese lenders”, adding that Ambani “derived no personal benefit from the funds” and the order would be challenged legally.

 
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