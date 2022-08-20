NCP activist booked for lack of safety arrangements at Dahi Handi event

Mumbai: The police has registered an FIR against a Vile Parle-based Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) activist, who had organised a Dahi Handi programme, for failing to ensure adequate safety arrangements as a result of which two govindas fell and sustained serious head injuries.

The police has booked Riyaz Shaikh (36), a resident of Valmiki Nagar in Vile Parle. According to the police, Shaikh had on Friday organised a Dahi Handi programme at Valmiki Chowk Justice Chagla Marg.

Shivshambho Govinda Pathak from Chemburkar Wadi decided to attempt to break the handi, during which two govindas -- Vinay Shashikant Rabade (20) and Sandesh Prakash Dalvi (22) -- fell from the human pyramid and sustained serious head injuries. They were rushed to the nearby hospital.

“The members of the govinda team were not provided with any necessary safety equipment due to which the two sustained grievous injuries. As a result, a case has been registered against the organiser,” said Shripad Kale, assistant police commissioner, Vakola division.

Shaikh has been booked on charges of 338 (causing grievous hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others).

He has not been arrested yet, added ACP Kale.