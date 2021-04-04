NCP chief Sharad Pawar gets discharged from hospital, advised seven days complete rest

National Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, 80, was on Saturday discharged from Breach Candy Hospital, four days after he underwent an urgent endoscopic procedure for removal of a gallstone on Tuesday night. Doctors have advised him a seven-day complete rest. He will likely be operated for gallbladder surgery if all of his parameters come normal after 15 days.

“Sharad Pawar saheb was checked by a team of Doctors today and his health is stable, he will be discharged from hospital today. He has been advised rest for 7 days and after 15 days if all his health parameters are stable, surgery on his gall bladder will be performed,” said Nawab Malik, NCP chief spokesperson and minority affairs minister, in a series of tweets.

He also urged party cadre and all well-wishers to refrain from visiting Pawar as he needs complete rest to recuperate. Pawar was looking fit as he walked up to his house and climbed stairs without any help after getting down from the car on Saturday afternoon.

The former Union minister was diagnosed with stones in the gallbladder. On Tuesday night, he underwent an endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) procedure to remove one of the gallstones that had slipped into his bile duct, causing blockage to the flow leading to immense pain, mild jaundice and inflammation of pancreas called pancreatitis.

The veteran leader had been recovering at the hospital since then. From Thursday evening, he was allowed by the doctors to walk and have solid foods. Now, he will have to be operated for gallbladder surgery for which he will have to be admitted once again. This may take two weeks as he has swelling and inflammation in the pancreas. He was also suffering with jaundice, when admitted to the hospital, according to doctors.