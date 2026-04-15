New Delhi, The National Commission for Women on Wednesday said it has set up a fact-finding committee to probe the alleged incidents of sexual harassment of employees at a Tata Consultancy Services BPO unit in Nashik, Maharashtra.

NCW sets up panel to probe alleged sexual harassment at TCS Nashik

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In a statement, the Commission said the panel will visit the facility on April 17 to conduct an on-the-spot inquiry, examine the circumstances leading to the incident and assess the response of the authorities.

"The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of serious media reports concerning alleged incidents of sexual harassment of women at the Tata Consultancy Services BPO unit in Nashik, Maharashtra," the statement read.

"Taking a serious view of the matter, the Commission, in exercise of its powers under Section 8 of the National Commission for Women Act, 1990, has constituted a fact-finding committee to conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident. The committee will visit the place of incident on 17th April," it added.

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{{^usCountry}} The allegations, which surfaced during an initial inquiry triggered by a complaint related to religious practices, include claims of sexual harassment, rape and attempts at forced religious conversion of female employees by by certain individuals in supervisory roles, the Commission said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The allegations, which surfaced during an initial inquiry triggered by a complaint related to religious practices, include claims of sexual harassment, rape and attempts at forced religious conversion of female employees by by certain individuals in supervisory roles, the Commission said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The committee comprises retired Bombay High Court Justice Sadhna Jadhav, former Haryana DGP B K Sinha, Supreme Court advocate Monika Arora and NCW Senior Coordinator Lilabati. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The committee comprises retired Bombay High Court Justice Sadhna Jadhav, former Haryana DGP B K Sinha, Supreme Court advocate Monika Arora and NCW Senior Coordinator Lilabati. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It has been tasked with interacting with victims, police officials, company representatives and other stakeholders, identifying lapses, if any, and recommending appropriate action against those responsible. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It has been tasked with interacting with victims, police officials, company representatives and other stakeholders, identifying lapses, if any, and recommending appropriate action against those responsible. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The panel will also suggest remedial measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents and strengthen workplace safety mechanisms for women. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The panel will also suggest remedial measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents and strengthen workplace safety mechanisms for women. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The committee has been asked to submit its report to the NCW within 10 working days, following which it will present its findings in person, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The committee has been asked to submit its report to the NCW within 10 working days, following which it will present its findings in person, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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