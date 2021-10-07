Need for more air services in Maharashtra to boost tourism, CM Thackeray tells aviation minister Scindia

To enhance the air connectivity and additional service, the Maharashtra government and civil aviation ministry decided to have better coordination and address issues related to air connectivity in the state. Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray and civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia held a virtual meeting ahead of the inauguration of Chipi airport in Sindhudurg district on October 9.

Thackeray, during the meeting, spoke about the need to start more air services, especially from airports such as Nanded, Kolhapur and Aurangabad, which would boost tourism, said a statement from the CM’s office.

The statement added that Thackeray and Scindia also discussed the air transport issue related to the Nagpur, Jalgaon, Akola, Solapur, Gondia, Juhu and Amravati. The statement said, “Discussions were held on enhancing coordination between the state government and the ministry of civil aviation, at the same time, working in a time-bound manner to address the challenges of air transport.”

Thackeray and Scindia are expected to inaugurate the Chipi airport on Saturday. Thackeray said that the Chipi airport will boost tourism in Konkan and benefit the state immensely. Thackeray and Union minister Narayan Rane are expected to share the stage during the function on October 9. The two would come face to face for the first time since the Union minister’s arrest in August over his slap remark against the chief minister.