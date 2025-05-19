Neighbouring families attack each other, three die

MUMBAI: Three persons died on Sunday evening in a fight between the families of two neighbours in Borivali West over an old feud. The police are trying to find the cause of enmity between the families. Knives used in the assault

The two families reside in adjacent rooms in the Ganpat Patil Nagar slum in Borivali West. The neighbours, Ram Naval Gupta and Hamid Nasiruddin Shaikh, filed cross complaints against each other over a petty issue in 2022, said Anand Bhoite, deputy commissioner of police (zone 11). After that, the families often engaged in fights over petty issues.

At 4.30pm on Sunday, when Shaikh went to the coconut water stall owned by Gupta, the two began abusing each other. The fight escalated after Gupta called his sons Amar, Arvind, and Amit. Shaikh also called his sons Arman and Hasan. The seven men attacked each other with sticks and knives. In this fight, Gupta, his son Arvind, and Sheikh lost their lives, while the rest of them suffered severe injuries. The residents who witnessed this alerted the MIB Colony police.

The police rushed all men to a nearby hospital, where the three were declared dead. Their bodies were sent to Shatabdi Hospital for postmortem. “We are registered a case of murder. The accused are yet to be arrested as they are injured,” said Bhoite.

The police are also recording statements of the other residents in their slum to find out the exact cause of their enmity.