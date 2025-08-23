Search
Sat, Aug 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

New India Co-op Bank case: Ex-chief Hiren Bhanu, wife declared proclaimed offenders

ByVinay Dalvi
Published on: Aug 23, 2025 06:34 am IST

The EOW has already filed a 12,634-page chargesheet in May, followed by a supplementary chargesheet in August against the auditors who had given the bank an ‘A’ grade rating despite massive irregularities. The auditors’ report overlooked alleged siphoning of around ₹122 crore directly from the bank’s vaults

MUMBAI: A Metropolitan Magistrate court on Friday declared former New India Cooperative Bank chairman Hiren Bhanu and his wife Gauri Bhanu, the bank’s former deputy chairperson, proclaimed offenders in the 122-crore misappropriation case.

New India Co-op Bank case: Ex-chief Hiren Bhanu, wife declared proclaimed offenders
New India Co-op Bank case: Ex-chief Hiren Bhanu, wife declared proclaimed offenders

A proclaimed offender is a person who fails to appear for a court trial or investigation, despite being summoned.

According to the police, the declaration is a crucial step towards securing a Red Corner Notice against the couple through Interpol. A senior officer said, “On the request of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), the court declared Hiren and Gauri Bhanu proclaimed offenders. This is an important step in the international tracing process.”

Both accused allegedly fled India before the First Information Report (FIR) was registered. A Blue Corner Notice—used to track a suspect’s movements—was issued against them in March 2025. However, to formally seek their extradition, investigators require a Red Corner Notice, which serves as an international arrest warrant. For this, the police are currently translating case documents into English, as required by Interpol.

The EOW has already filed a 12,634-page chargesheet in May, followed by a supplementary chargesheet in August against the auditors who had given the bank an ‘A’ grade rating despite massive irregularities. The auditors’ report overlooked alleged siphoning of around 122 crore directly from the bank’s vaults.

The chargesheet names Hiren and Gauri Bhanu as beneficiaries of funds misappropriated by the bank’s then general manager, Hitesh Mehta, described by investigators as the main accused. The probe also uncovered irregularities in loan disbursals and the classification of accounts as Non-Performing Assets (NPAs).

Police said Hiren’s father, Ranjit Bhanu—a lawyer, trade unionist, and former MLA—was among the founders of the New India Cooperative Bank. Hiren, a British national, is suspected to have fled the country on January 26, 2025, and is believed to be in Abu Dhabi.

The EOW’s investigation began after a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) audit on February 12, 2025, revealed that 122 crore was missing from the bank’s cash reserves. The audit found 112 crore missing from the Prabhadevi branch vault and another 10 crore from the Goregaon branch.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / New India Co-op Bank case: Ex-chief Hiren Bhanu, wife declared proclaimed offenders
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On