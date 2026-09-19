Newborn dies during C-section after alleged delay in treatment at KDMC hospital

KALYAN: A newborn died during an emergency Caesarean section at the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC)-run Shaktidham Maternity Hospital in Kalyan East on Thursday, with the family alleging that delayed medical attention and mistreatment of the mother contributed to the death. KDMC has ordered an inquiry into the allegations.

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The 24-year-old woman, Rutuja Dinesh Patil, had been undergoing routine check-ups at the hospital for nearly seven months, according to her family. She was admitted at around 7am on Thursday after going into labour.

Her mother, Asha Lahane, alleged that Rutuja experienced severe labour pains and repeatedly sought medical attention. She also requested a Caesarean section if required, but her pleas were ignored, the family claimed.

“Rutuja vomited multiple times, but instead of attending to her, the hospital staff scolded her and forced her to clean it herself. The doctors did not respond to our repeated pleas,” Lahane alleged.

According to the family, the baby’s heartbeat dropped sharply at around 6pm, following which doctors rushed Rutuja for an emergency C-section. The newborn was declared dead during the procedure, the family said.

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{{^usCountry}} The family has alleged that the delay in providing medical care may have contributed to the baby’s death and has demanded a detailed investigation and legal action against the doctors and hospital authorities responsible. The allegations are yet to be established. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The family has alleged that the delay in providing medical care may have contributed to the baby’s death and has demanded a detailed investigation and legal action against the doctors and hospital authorities responsible. The allegations are yet to be established. {{/usCountry}}

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Following the family’s complaint, Kalyan East BJP MLA Sulabha Gaikwad visited the hospital and demanded action against the staff concerned. She also raised concerns about the facility’s staffing and functioning.

“When this hospital opened a couple of years ago in Kalyan East, we were hopeful that women from local slum areas would receive timely healthcare. Instead, severe staff shortages and persistent apathy have turned it into a hub of medical negligence. This marks the third newborn fatality here due to sheer oversight. I have met the KDMC Commissioner, who assured us of strict measures. I demand a high-level inquiry and swift punitive action against the errant staff,” Gaikwad said.

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KDMC Mayor Harshali Thavil said the civic body had taken cognisance of the allegations and ordered a formal inquiry. “We have taken full cognisance of the alleged negligence and ordered a formal inquiry. Once the investigation report is submitted, decisive action will be taken against those found responsible,” Thavil told HT.