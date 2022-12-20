Killers of Amravati pharmacist were radicalised members of Tablighi Jamaat: NIA

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has claimed that the men who allegedly killed Amravati-based pharmacist Umesh Kolhe were radicalised and were members of Tablighi Jamaat, who were instigated by social activist Irfan Khan and Maulavi Mushfique Ahmad.

Kolhe, who ran a medical store in Amravati, was going home on his scooter on the night of June 21 when he was accosted by three young men on a bike and hacked to death. Kolhe’s daughter-in-law and his son were in a different vehicle plying with him but they could not save him.

According to the NIA, that was the second attempt of the group to eliminate the pharmacist.

In its chargesheet filed on Friday against 11 accused, the federal agency has claimed that “Radicalised Islamist of the Tablighi Jamaat murdered Umesh Kolhe.”

The terrorist gang (group of 11 accused) was highly influenced by the ideology of brutality “Gustakh -E- Nabi Ki Aik Saza, Sar Tan Se Juda,” the NIA said in the chargesheet. As per the agency, the murder took place a week before the beheading of a tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, in the full public area in Udaipur, Rajasthan on June 28 over the same issue of supporting Nupur Sharma, former BJP spokesperson, who had made some controversial statements about the Prophet.

According to the NIA chargesheet, the conspiracy to eliminate Kolhe began with one of the accused Yusuf Khan – a veterinary doctor circulating the message that Kolhe had posted on one of the groups namely “black freedom” on June 14. The NIA claimed that Yusuf intentionally took a screenshot of the post after changing Kolhe’s number and circulated it in another group namely “Kalim Ibrahim”, created by Irfan and also with others. NIA claimed that the conspiracy to eliminate Kolhe began with this circulation of messages.

The agency claimed that after the post on June 19, all the main accused namely Mohammad Shoeb, Atib Rashid, Irfan and Shahim Ahemad met at Gausiya Hall, Amravati. The group decided to kill Kolhe in the meeting and Irfan agreed to extend them all support.

“In the said meeting Irfan instructed them not to carry mobile phones, to wear black T-shirts and track pants and compulsorily to cover their faces with a scarf to conceal their identity. Thus, the accused persons with their common intention formed a terrorist gang under the leadership of A-7 (Irfan) to kill Umesh Kolhe for striking terror into the hearts and minds of the general population who supported Napur Sharma’s statement,” the NIA claimed in its chargesheet.

It was decided that on June 20, the accused were to eliminate him while he left for his medical shop. However, the plan failed as Kohle did not turn up. After this Irfan prepared another plan and made a recce team to keep a watch on Kohle’s movements to execute their conspiracy. The group again met on the night of June 20 with other accused namely Shaikh Shakil, Abdul Arbaz Mudassir Ahmed, Abdul Taufeeque Shaikh and Atib gathered with Irfan to devise a strategy to execute their plan.

The Recce party helped the assailants - Mohammad Shoeb and Shahim Ahemad locate Kolhe. When he reached the spot, the two stopped his bike and Shoeb attacked him with a knife.

The investigation revealed that after the murder the accused ran away and met Irfan where he had arranged a party to celebrate the murder. The agency claimed that Abdul Arbaz who was part of the group went to the hospital to confirm that Kolhe was dead and conveyed this to Irfan who later informed Maulvi about the death to Maulvi.

The NIA has also claimed that prior to killing of Kolhe, three residents of Amravati namely Shreegopal Chandulal Rathi, Vishal Rajesh Bahad and Jai Kumar Achhada were threatened by the religiously radicalised persons for their posts, extending support to Nupur Sharma on various media.

On June 9, Rathi had posted a message and photo in support of Sharma on his WhatsApp status. Immediately he received a call from an unknown number who introduced him as Razique Baig from the Rehebar Helpline. The said conversation was made viral on social media. He received several threat calls and was made to prepare a video apologising for his post and was asked to post it on social media. Rathi was given police protection thereafter.

On June 10, a mobile repair shop owner posted a status message on WhatsApp in support of Sharma but deleted it in a few minutes. But news about his status went viral and he received several threat calls from Mudassir Ahmed, Shakeel Shaikh and other accused who are also booked for Kohle’s murder.

Two days later on June 12, one Bahad posted a message in support of Sharma on social media and was threatened by Mudassir so much that Bahad left the city and returned only after 15 days.

The NIA claimed that Irfan Khan, a real estate dealer, was the mastermind behind the murder. The agency claimed that Irfan turned out to be a ‘black horse’ in the conspiracy. It is alleged that “he had intentionally roped in co-accused who never came in limelight.

The agency claimed that Irfan had set up an NGO by name Rehebar and also ran a helpline under this organisation which used to provide ambulance services to the needy. and would help people in their domestic issues.

