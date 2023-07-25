Medical admissions for UG and PG courses to be conducted fully online

Mumbai: To combat malpractices and ensure transparency in medical admissions, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has announced that all Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) admissions through stray vacancy rounds will now be conducted exclusively online.

The NMC issued a notification on Monday highlighting the need for this digital transformation at the institute level.

Experts have applauded this decision, as it is expected to eliminate the malpractices that have plagued the admissions process in the past. By shifting the entire process online, NMC aims to gain better control over admissions and create a fairer environment for aspiring medical students.

NMC defined the role of the Medical Council Committee (MCC) in conducting online counseling for stray vacancy rounds, ensuring a level playing field for all candidates seeking admissions to Deemed Universities in both UG and PG courses.

Meanwhile, NMC has instructed all state counselling agencies to make the necessary arrangements for conducting all rounds of counseling, including the stray vacancy round, in online mode.

Starting the academic year 2023–24, private medical colleges will also be required to follow suit and refrain from conducting any counseling in physical mode.

Parents and students have expressed their support for this transformative move. Brijesh Sutaria, a parent, commended the decision, stating, “This is a very good move. It will not only put an end to malpractices but also provide low-scoring students with a valuable chance to secure a seat until the last round of admissions.”

Another parent of a medical aspirant said, “The previous stray vacancy rounds were marred by reports of malpractices at college levels, including the unethical practice of blocking seats through monetary means. With the shift to a fully online system, such practices are expected to be curtailed significantly, paving the way for a more equitable and merit-based admission process in the medical field.”

