NMMC conducts cricket for blind as part of its Sports for All vision

Men dressed in whites braved the hot weather on Tuesday to play cricket at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, CBD Belapur. This match was no ordinary cricket match. The players involved were all blind.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative undertaken by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), a 10-over promotional cricket match was organised specially for the blind.

Going by NMMC’s vision of Sports for All, its sports department decided to host the event wherein players from Cricket Association for Blind Maharashtra (CABM) were invited to play.

Fifty six players in the age group of 18–35 years assembled at the ground at 7am and were divided into four teams. Their coach gave them a detailed overview about the ground and the condition of the pitch. For the players to get familiar with the pitch, there were trial games played. The teams comprised players with three types of blindness i.e. B1 (completely blind), B2 (20% vision) and B3 (can see up to 6m distance).

“Each of these players have undergone extensive training to ascertain the movement of the ball with the help of the sound. The ball used for the game is filled with ball bearings. Therefore, it emits sound that enables them to bat and field. For the team, it was a first-of-its-kind experience to play on a grassy pitch as it reduces the chances of injury,” said coach Ajay Muni.

Sachin Vijay Andurlekar, 31, one of the players from CABM and a Nerul resident, appreciated the efforts by NMMC to promote the talent of the disabled. “Overall, we had a good experience and appreciate the opportunity given by NMMC. Even though we play under-arm, the throw of the ball and batting speed is quite fast. Therefore, to play on a grassy pitch is always a delight and that is exactly how we all felt while playing at the stadium,” he said.

The president of CABM, Pankaj Muni, informed that divisional-level selection of players was undertaken during the tournament. Of the 56 players, eight players were from Navi Mumbai.

“NMMC is keen on promoting sporting talent among the disabled. The primary intention is to promote their unique talent like cricket for the blind so that the vision of Sports for All is justified,” said the deputy municipal commissioner (sports), Manoj Mahale.

NMMC has envisioned hosting many more such activities for the disabled in the future.