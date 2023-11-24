NMMC initiates 850 crore 500-bed super specialty hospital in Belapur

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has set the wheels in motion for securing approvals to construct a 500-bed super specialty hospital cum postgraduate medical college in Belapur, estimated at a cost of ₹850 crore.

Chaired by BJP MLA Manda Mhatre, a meeting was conducted by the civic administration to strategise the project’s commencement. Navi Mumbai, with existing multi-specialty hospitals in Vashi, Nerul, and Airoli, expects a significant boost to its medical infrastructure with the addition of the Belapur hospital.

Mhatre conveyed, “There are certain technical requirements to be fulfilled following which the date to commence with the construction work will be finalised. The hospital cum college will benefit both the public and underprivileged students’ pursuing medicine. The planning with regard to the structure, the amenities to be provided have been worked out and NMMC will now acquire the necessary permissions.”

However, challenges loom, notably in obtaining environmental clearances. A portion of the project land falls under the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ), necessitating crucial approvals. NMMC commissioner Rajesh Narvekar emphasised the importance of navigating these clearances.

The proposed building, spanning a 7.6-acre plot acquired from CIDCO last year, will be a ground plus seven structure. Designed to offer specialised treatments, including complex surgeries not presently available with NMMC.

Dr. Uddhav Khilare, Medical Superintendent of Nerul Hospital, highlighted the significance, stating, “This project will be a game-changer for residents, as there are currently no government-run multi-specialty hospitals in close proximity, and private hospital charges are steep.”

The facilities planned on the plot include a 500-bed super specialty hospital, an academic wing for postgraduate and nursing students, housing for faculty, student hostels, a yard, and a car park with a 400-vehicle capacity.

