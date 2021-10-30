Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NMMC to conduct surveys of its gardens in Navi Mumbai

Following the footsteps of BMC, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has also decided to conduct surveys and grade its gardens in the satellite city
A garden in Sanpada, Navi Mumbai. The Navi Mumbai civic body will conduct surveys of its gardens in the city and grade them. (BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 08:30 PM IST
By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan, Navi Mumbai

Following the footsteps of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has also decided to conduct surveys and grade its gardens in the satellite city.

This will help them improve the condition of the gardens, a senior officer said.

There are a total of 250 gardens in Navi Mumbai including 150 big ones.

Jaydeep Pawar, deputy municipal commissioner of NMMC (garden department and tree authority), said, “If the residents are not happy with the condition of our gardens, they will definitely complain about it. So, instead of waiting for their complaints, we ourselves should find out the gardens that are in a bad shape. Therefore, we have decided to conduct this survey and based on our findings, we will grade the gardens as A, B, C and D.”

Pawar said that during the survey, they would take different aspects of the gardens such as size, seating arrangements, jogging tracks, open air gyms, toilets, streetlights, greenery and cleanliness among others into consideration.

“The survey will be started just after Diwali and completed within a month. We will immediately start working on the gardens that receive low grades,” he added.

Around 70 gardens in Navi Mumbai have open air gym facilities. Almost all of them have garbage composting units. Barring a few, entry to all gardens is free.

