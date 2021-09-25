Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NMMC to take responsibility of maintaining streetlights on Sion-Panvel Highway in Navi Mumbai
mumbai news

NMMC to take responsibility of maintaining streetlights on Sion-Panvel Highway in Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai civic body, NMMC, has decided to take over the maintenance of streetlights on the busy highway in their jurisdiction (from Vashi toll naka to CBD Belapur) from the state PWD
By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 05:56 PM IST
Navi Mumbai civic body, NMMC, will take responsibility of maintaining streetlights in its jurisdiction on Sion-Panvel Highway. (BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to take over the maintenance of streetlights on the busy highway in their jurisdiction (from Vashi toll naka to CBD Belapur) from the state Public Works Department (PWD).

According to the traffic officials, nearly two lakh vehicles ply on the Sion-Panvel Highway every day. However, defunct streetlights have been a major problem on this road. The PWD had long been requesting the NMMC to take care of the streetlights in their jurisdiction.

Sanjay Desai, city engineer of NMMC, said, “In a recent meeting with the PWD officials, we confirmed that we will take over the maintenance of streetlights on the highway between Vashi and Belapur. However, several streetlights are not working on that stretch at present. It has not been decided who will take care of that pending work. A decision in that regard will also be taken soon and then we will take full responsibility for the streetlights.”

Another senior NMMC officer said that the civic body had asked for the advertisement rights from PWD on that stretch in return for the maintenance of the streetlights. However, PWD refused to give that.

A PWD officer from Navi Mumbai said that all formalities of transferring the responsibility of the streetlights to NMMC will be completed by next month.

“We have also asked the Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to take over the maintenance of the streetlights in their jurisdiction (from Kharghar to Panvel). However, it has not responded yet,” the officer said.

GK More, 55, a resident of Sanpada, said, “It is very risky to drive there at night as the streetlights are not working at several places. We hope that the NMMC will change the scenario now.”

