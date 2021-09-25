No decision on reopening of schools, theatres and religious places in Mumbai yet: Mayor

Although the Maharashtra government has announced reopening of schools, places of worship, cinema theatres, auditoriums in October, Mumbai civic authorities are taking a cautious approach. A final decision on reopening of schools, religious places and theatres in Mumbai will be taken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) next week after carefully studying the local situation of Covid-19, said mayor Kishori Pednekar on Saturday. Civic officials are watching the situation in the aftermath of the Ganesh festival and planning to complete vaccination of teachers through a special drive before taking a decision on reopening.

The state government on Friday announced reopening of schools for those above Class 8 in the city from October 4, followed by religious places from October 7. On Saturday, the state government also announced reopening of theatres and auditoriums from October 22.

Pednekar told HT: “The fear regarding the third wave of Covid has considerably reduced due to vaccination, and we have to lift restrictions so normal life can begin. At the same time, we have to be careful and follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. No decision on reopening of schools, religious places and theatres has been taken for Mumbai yet. A final call will be taken next week by the BMC.”

Pednekar added, “Several factors will have to be kept in mind when we decide about reopening of schools since it involves safety of children. We know that the state government has taken careful decisions, but we will take a final call about Mumbai next week.”

Civic officials said they will have to consider the impact of festival season before taking the decision. Mumbai is in the middle of festival season. The Ganesh festival is just over, while Navratri festival is coming early next month. Lots of people step out for festivals. Mumbai has a significant number of people who went to their native places in Konkan and other parts of the state for Ganpati festival. Some of them could already be infected with Covid when they return to the city. The crowds that were seen at markets and some public places may have triggered spread of the epidemic. As such, the civic officials will be monitoring the situation till the first week of October. For past few days, the daily caseload in Mumbai is between 400 and 500, while the current weekly positivity rate is around 0.06%. Both these factors will be considered, while taking decision on reopening of schools and places of worship, they said. Meetings have already begun to decide on the reopening of schools from classes 8th-10th.

Meanwhile, the civic body announced special drive to vaccinate teachers before reopening of schools.

Pednekar said about 70% of the teachers have already been vaccinated. For the remaining teachers, the BMC plans special vaccination drives. For this reason, the BMC has also decided to hold a special all women vaccination camp on Monday. Under this plan, all female teachers can also go to any public vaccination centre and get vaccinated for free.

This will be followed by vaccination for those 18 years above age students and teachers. On Wednesday, a special drive is being organised for those due for second dose.

Meanwhile, the city reported 455 cases and five deaths, taking the tally to 740,760 and toll to 16,079. On Saturday, 40,911 tests were reported in the city, meaning a daily positivity rate of 1.10%. The city’s recovery rate is 96% with 716,941 recoveries. The mortality rate is 2.17 and there are 5,276 active cases.

Dr Shashank Joshi, member of Maharashtra’s Covid-19 task-force, said, “As the second wave has settled now there is systematic relaxations being given by the state government. We have realised that after Ganesh festival, too, there has not been a major spike yet. The situation looks good with our vaccination, too, happening at a good pace and based on these parameters, mindful unlocking is happening.”

Dr Joshi added, “We still have to follow Covid appropriate behaviour and have to follow the strictly framed standard operating procedures (SOP)’s for mindful relaxation. For reopening of school also, our paediatric taskforce have framed very strict SOP that has to be followed for reopening of schools.”