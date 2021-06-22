Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / No Mumbai local for general public till pandemic over, says Vijay Wadettiwar
mumbai news

No Mumbai local for general public till pandemic over, says Vijay Wadettiwar

State minister Vijay Wadettiwar on Monday said the general public will not be allowed to travel in Mumbai suburban trains till the Covid-19 pandemic is over
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 12:10 AM IST
HT Image

State minister Vijay Wadettiwar on Monday said the general public will not be allowed to travel in Mumbai suburban trains till the Covid-19 pandemic is over. “Mumbai locals will not be started (for general public) till Covid-19 is over,” said Wadettiwar.

Reacting to the minister’s statement, passenger associations have warned of protests. “If such a scenario comes then there will be protests by passengers all over Mumbai. Local trains should be immediately resumed for the general public,” said Subhash Gupta, president, Rail Yatri Parishad. He said they do not believe in Wadettiwar’s statement and said only chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will take the decision.

Railway authorities refused to comment on the statement and added decisions communicated by the state government will be followed. “We get an official letter from the state government whenever there is any addition or change for operation of local trains. The official notification of the state government will be implemented,” said a senior railway official who did not wanted to be named.

Dr Wiqar Shaikh, professor of medicine, Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Hospital, called it an impractical decision. “Covid-19 will remain for at least two more years and you cannot keep the commuters away for so long,” said Shaikh.

Mumbai suburban railway network is the largest public transport system in Mumbai that used to ferry over 7 million commuters daily before local train services were stopped for general public.

Presently, more than 2 million passengers travel by local trains every day. Currently, only people working in essential services, passengers travelling for medical purposes are allowed to commute by local trains.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Son surprises parents with a visit, video is melting hearts

Anand Mahindra mesmerised by British artist’s Gulon Mein Rang Bhare rendition

From chhole bhature to Shavasana: Zomato’s Yoga Day tweet may leave you giggling

Nintendo replies to kid’s request of creating a non-binary Pokémon, wins hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP