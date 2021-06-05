No pre-arrest bail to cop booked for sexual abuse of colleague

Mumbai sessions court recently refused pre-arrest bail to an assistant police inspector (API) from Dongri police station who was booked after a female colleague lodged a rape case against him.

The 30-year-old woman police officer alleged that API Sandip Pise, 32, had promised to marry her and raped her repeatedly between January 2014 and April 2021. She also claimed that since she was from a lower caste, Pise’s mother Alka, 50, and his brother Sagar, 30, got him married elsewhere and that they assaulted her and her relatives when they went to talk to them.

The accused claimed that their relationship was consensual and they ended their relationship long ago. According to Pise, he lost contact with informant since few years. However, the informant would occasionally contact the applicant as a friend to share her issues.

The court after hearing both the sides said, “Whether the physical relation between applicant and informant was consensual or whether it was forcible is the fact which needs to be investigated in this case and for effective investigation of said fact, according to me, custodial interrogation of applicant is necessary in this case.”

As per the case registered with Dongri police, the complainant had joined the police force in 2013 and was posted at Dongri police station. Pise was also posted there and as a temporary staying arrangement, the senior inspector had given them accommodation in police quarters where the woman stayed in one room and male officers including Pise stayed in the room opposite hers.

It is alleged that, Pise tried to get close to her and when she objected, he proposed. The woman later agreed to marry him. The complainant claimed that Pise later raped her repeatedly by promising to marry her. She claimed she recently learnt from another police officer that Pise had married a woman on March 15, following which she filed a complaint.