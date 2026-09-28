NAGPUR Launching a sharp attack on Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi for repeatedly questioning the Election Commission of India (ECI) over alleged dissent among its members during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday accused the Congress leader of attempting to spark “anarchy and chaos” by undermining public trust in constitutional bodies.

No votes were stolen, Rahul Gandhi’s mind was stolen: Fadnavis

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Talking to media persons at his official residence, Ramgiri, the chief minister dismissed the Opposition’s allegations of vote theft. “I want to say in very clear words that no votes were stolen—Rahul Gandhi’s mind was stolen,” Fadnavis remarked. “I would request the Prime Minister to form a committee to bring his mind back so that he speaks in the country’s interest, speaks correctly, and speaks the truth.”

Fadnavis slammed Gandhi for brandishing the Constitution while simultaneously trying to discredit key national institutions. He noted that the Congress leader is consistently attempting to sow seeds of doubt in the public regarding the ECI, the Supreme Court, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). “By creating this situation of anarchy, he wants people to feel that the democratic system established by the Constitution cannot give them justice,” Fadnavis said. “Are the institutions created under Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution so weak that they can be eliminated? Rahul wants to bring about anarchy, and on those lines, a certain newspaper prints a news item without any evidence.”

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{{^usCountry}} When asked about NDA allies—such as Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan and Telugu Desam Party leader Chandrababu Naidu—also seeking clarification on the SIR issue, Fadnavis said it is natural for the poll body to offer explanations when constant accusations are being hurled at it daily. “Rahul Gandhi’s strategy is clear: when you cannot convince people, confuse them,” Fadnavis added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When asked about NDA allies—such as Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan and Telugu Desam Party leader Chandrababu Naidu—also seeking clarification on the SIR issue, Fadnavis said it is natural for the poll body to offer explanations when constant accusations are being hurled at it daily. “Rahul Gandhi’s strategy is clear: when you cannot convince people, confuse them,” Fadnavis added. {{/usCountry}}

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Dismissing the upcoming protest planned by Opposition parties—including Shiv Sena (UBT), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), NCP, and Congress—over alleged SIR irregularities, Fadnavis cited the West Bengal elections as an example, noting that even though voter numbers dropped sharply in 15 constituencies due to the SIR process, the Trinamool Congress still won those seats.

Meanwhile, state Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal hit back at Fadnavis, questioning whether Fadnavis had become an “official spokesperson” for the ECI. He said Gandhi had raised serious questions about electoral rolls and transparency. Instead of providing factual answers, Sapkal alleged, BJP leaders were resorting to personal attacks. Sapkal also claimed that the CM was visibly rattled after Rahul Gandhi pointed out an eight percent surge in voters within just five months in Fadnavis’s assembly constituency, Nagpur South-West.

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Sapkal said the ECI should respond to questions about its functioning and urged Fadnavis to focus on farmers’ distress, unemployment and rising economic hardship in Maharashtra.

He demanded clarity on relief for drought-affected people, opening of fodder camps and direct transfer of relief funds to farmers. If the chief minister could not address these issues, Sapkal said, he should resign and take up a full-time role as the ECI’s spokesperson.