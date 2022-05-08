'Not at all political': Sena’s Raut on Aaditya Thackeray Ayodhya visit in June

With Ayodhya at the centre of politics once again - this time in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said preparations have begun in the Uttar Pradesh city - considered the birthplace of Lord Ram - for the welcoming of his party members. “Aaditya Thackeray will go to Ayodhya on June 10 along with Shiv Sena workers from across the country and will seek blessings there,” Raut was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. He clarified the visit is “not at all political, it's for our faith”.

Aditya Thackeray, son of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and minister for tourism and environment in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, had announced his visit to Ayodhya a few days ago after his uncle and MNS chief Raj Thackeray said he would visit Ayodhya to seek Lord Ram’s blessings.

Aditya Thackeray has visited Ayodhya twice with Uddhav Thackeray in recent years — November 24, 2018, and March 7, 2020. This will mark his third visit to Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, it is yet to be seen if the seers’ welcome for both the leaders will be alike.

“The Shiv Sena has shunned the ideology of the party founder the late Balasaheb Thackeray. It is no more a proponent of Hindutva. Instead, the party is pursuing the policy of Muslim appeasement,” Ramesh Das, head priest of Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya, had said earlier.

“Of late, Raj Thackeray has changed his politics. His politics is no more based on anti-North Indian rhetoric. He is occupying the political space left vacant by Shiv Sena in Maharashtra politics,” said Sharad Sharma, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s regional spokesperson who operates from Karsevakpuram in Ayodhya.

“Everyone is welcome in Ayodhya. Aditya Thackeray is also welcome. But Shiv Sena is no more the same which it used to be under late Balasaheb Thackeray,” added Sharma.

On Monday, Raj Thackeray's MNS had put up 'Chalo Ayodhya' posters in Mumbai, appealing to people to join the party chief on his visit to Ayodhya on June 5.

The posters, written in Hindi, read, "Jai Shri Ram. Dharmada nahi main bhi dharm abhimani. Chalo Ayodhya (loosely translated, it meant - ‘Jai Shri Ram. I am not religious for goodness' sake. I am a religious person. Let's go to Ayodhya.)"

