Ayodhya new focal point of political feud between Shiv Sena and MNS
Ayodhya is likely to host two members of the Thackeray family of Mumbai in the next two months at a time when they appear to be competing with each other to show their reverence for Lord Ram.
The political feud between Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has now found a new battleground –Ayodhya.
Raj Thackeray has announced his Ayodhya visit on June 5, his first to the temple town.
Before Raj Thackeray lands in Ayodhya, his nephew Aditya Thackeray is likely to visit the temple town.
Aditya Thackeray, son of Maharashtra CM and minister for tourism and environment in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, is likely to visit Ayodhya in May to pay obeisance to Lord Ram.
No official date for his Ayodhya visit has been announced by the Shiv Sena yet.
Aditya’s announcement came after his uncle and MNS chief Raj Thackeray said he would visit Ayodhya to seek Lord Ram’s blessings.
This will be Aditya Thackeray’s third visit to Ayodhya. He accompanied his father Uddhav Thackeray to Ayodhya on two occasions — November 24, 2018 and March 7, 2020.
The saint community in Ayodhya is more willing to welcome Raj Thackeray due to the changed relationship between the BJP and the Shiv Sena.
“The Shiv Sena has shunned the ideology of the party founder the late Balasaheb Thackeray. It is no more a proponent of Hindutva. Instead, the party is pursuing the policy of Muslim appeasement,” said Ramesh Das, head priest of Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya.
The saint community in Ayodhya is not looking forward to Aditya Thackeray’s visit to Ayodhya, Das added.
“Of late, Raj Thackeray has changed his politics. His politics is no more based on anti-North Indian rhetoric. He is occupying the political space left vacant by Shiv Sena in Maharashtra politics,” said Sharad Sharma, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s regional spokesperson who operates from Karsevakpuram in Ayodhya.
“Everyone is welcome in Ayodhya. Aditya Thackeray is also welcome. But Shiv Sena is no more the same which it used to be under late Balasaheb Thackeray,” added Sharma.
The Shiv Sena has donated ₹1 crore for construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
-
Meat factory case: Former Uttar Pradesh minister, kin declared absconding
The police on Wednesday evening declared former Uttar Pradesh minister Haji Yakoob Qureshi, his wife Sanjeeda Begum and two sons Feroz and Imran absconding in connection with a case registered against them for allegedly operating a meat factory illegally in Meerut. The police pasted a notice on Yakoob's house in the Sarai Behleem locality under the Kotwali police station limits in Meerut.
-
Free competitive exams’ coaching for students in UP schools soon
Students of government-run and aided secondary schools of UP will soon be prepared for various competitive examinations free of cost. Under the new National Education Policy-2020, the department of secondary education has prepared a proposal in this regard, say officials aware of the move.
-
Lakhimpur Kheri violence: BKU leader again demands junior home minister’s resignation
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday reiterated the demand for resignation of Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra 'Teni' whose son Ashish Mishra is the key accused in the last year's Tikunia violence in Kheri district in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed. Tikait said Samyukta Kisan Morcha would continue raising the demand in all their future agitations.
-
Stepmother arrested for killing four-year-old girl in Pratapgarh
The Pratapgarh Police on Thursday arrested a woman for allegedly killing Shanti Devi's four-year-old stepdaughter whose body was found inside an unused well in Rajanpur village in Kunda area on Wednesday morning. SHO of Kunda police station Pradeep Kumar Singh said Dinesh Kumar Saroj's third wife Shanti Devi has been arrested for killing her stepdaughter as she disliked the way the girl passed comments on her. Later she confessed to have committed the crime.
-
Adityanath hands over Alaknanda tourist bungalow to Uttarakhand
LUCKNOW/HARIDWAR UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday inaugurated the Bhagirathi Tourist Guest House of the UP State Tourism Development Corporation in Haridwar and handed over the Alaknanda tourist bungalow in the pilgrimage town to Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, in a major step towards resolving the long-pending issue of distribution of assets between the two neighbouring states. As UP refused to hand over Alaknanda to Uttarakhand, the issue went to the Supreme Court.
