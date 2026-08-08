Notices were served to residents before Meghwadi demolition, says DRP

MUMBAI: A day after families were dragged out of their homes as demolition began at Meghwadi in Dharavi, the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) on Friday defended the eviction drive, insisting that the action was carried out only after following the prescribed legal process and issuing repeated notices to residents.

Mumbai, India. Aug 06, 2026 - Bipin Padaya, a resident of Meghwadi in Dharavi, lost consciousness during the demolition of his home. Sixteen families in Meghwadi, Dharavi, are scheduled for eviction and demolition of their homes on Thursday under police protection, following unsuccessful negotiations and their refusal to vacate. This action is part of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) initiative under the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) to expedite the clearance of Sector 6. Mumbai, India. Aug 06, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

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HT had reported on August 6 that demolition crews arrived at the Meghwadi settlement without warning, triggering chaotic scenes as families scrambled to salvage their belongings while homes were razed. Residents had alleged they were orally told to vacate only days earlier and were forcefully evicted without formal notices.

Rejecting the allegations, the DRP said a public notice had been issued in April 2026 asking residents of Sector 6 to execute rental agreements and vacate before the monsoon. It said individual vacation notices followed, hearings on objections were conducted on July 6 and July 13, demolition notices were displayed on July 28, and action on August 6 was taken only after repeated non-compliance despite completion of all statutory procedures.

According to the DRP, 12 of the 16 identified hutments were voluntarily vacated after counselling, while only four structures were removed with police assistance. Officials said clearing the site was necessary for railway infrastructure works and to enable rehabilitation construction on the Mahim and Matunga railway lands under the ₹95,790-crore Dharavi Redevelopment Project.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, families whose homes were demolished, along with other residents, spent several hours at the SRA/DRP office on Friday seeking clarity on rehabilitation and relocation. However, no resolution emerged, forcing many displaced families to continue sheltering at neighbours’ homes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, families whose homes were demolished, along with other residents, spent several hours at the SRA/DRP office on Friday seeking clarity on rehabilitation and relocation. However, no resolution emerged, forcing many displaced families to continue sheltering at neighbours’ homes. {{/usCountry}}

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The DRP said all affected families are being provided rental assistance irrespective of the final determination of eligibility. Ground-floor occupants are entitled to ₹18,000 a month and upper-floor occupants ₹15,000, along with a ₹5,000 shifting allowance, one month’s brokerage and a 5% annual rent escalation until permanent rehabilitation is completed. It added that one year’s rent assistance is extended in advance, with payments linked to execution of rental agreements and handing over possession.

The agency further maintained that occupants who refuse to vacate despite due notice and completion of the legal process are liable for eviction under the law and may forfeit relocation benefits prescribed under the rehabilitation policy.