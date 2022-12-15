Now, vehicles can use FASTag to enter city airport’s Terminal 2

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has introduced FASTag for vehicles coming to its multilevel car parking at Terminal 2 to drop or pick up passengers. One lane at entry and one lane at the exit has been designated for those drivers using the electronic toll collection system.

With this cashless transaction, the movement of vehicles would be fast and it would reduce the dwell time for passengers waiting to enter or exit the terminal, thus helping in saving time and fuel, a release issued by Mumbai International Airport Limited said.

Now, passengers can park their vehicles without manual intervention such as waiting for a parking receipt or making cash/credit card payments. Travellers are required to ensure that their FASTag is active with sufficient balance for an exit. Additionally, passengers entering through the designated FASTag lane would be required to follow the same lane for the exit as well, the press note said.

The vehicle needs to take P5 entrance and use the designated lane. After the FASTag controller reads the valid tag affixed on the vehicle’s windscreen, the boom gate opens and the vehicle can move toward the parking lot, a spokesperson said.