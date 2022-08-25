NRI woman’s teen caretaker steals diamond earrings worth 2.5 crore

Mumbai: A 19-year-old caretaker was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stealing diamond earrings worth ₹2.5 crore from a plush jewellery showroom in Andheri West on Tuesday evening.

The police are probing whether the employers of the caretaker, a 77-year-old woman and her 47-year-old son, who is partially paralysed, are involved in the crime. Both the employers are British nationals and present with the caretaker Brijesh Baraiyya at the jewellery shop.

According to the Amboli police officials, the woman, her son and Baraiyya went to a jewellery showroom and while the mother and son kept the staff engaged to show them ornaments and new designs, Baraiyya stole six boxes of earrings kept on the counter. Police officers said that at 8pm on Tuesday after the trio left, the showroom staff found the earrings missing and registered an FIR. The police are now investigating to find out whether the mother-son duo was involved in the theft.

Manjunath Singe, deputy commissioner of police (zone 9) then directed the Amboli police to investigate the case after which they scanned the CCTV of the showroom. In the CCTV recordings, the police saw Baraiyya steal the earrings while the mother-son duo was talking to the counter salesman.

The police then got the CCTV recording of the vehicle which was used by the trio to come to the showroom and then leave.

Police tracked Baraiyya to his employer’s house by tracing the owner of the car which was hired by the 77-year-old UK resident and her 47-year-old son, who is partially paralysed, for ₹60,000 per month.

“We traced the owner of the vehicle and found out that he had given his car on hire to the UK-based mother-son duo. Through the car owner we got the Versova address of the mab,” said a police officer from Amboli police station.

The Amboli police searched Baraiyya’s belongings and recovered the stolen booty. The officer said Baraiyya, was paid ₹1 lakh as salary by the UK government to take care of the handicapped man and his elderly mother who came to Mumbai a few months ago.

