 Old laptops, CPUs worth ₹4.11 Cr seized by Customs, importer arrested | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Old laptops, CPUs worth 4.11 Cr seized by Customs, importer arrested

ByAbhishek Sharan
Jun 11, 2024 08:14 AM IST

SIIB(I) at JNCH seized 4,600 laptops, 1,546 CPUs worth ₹4.11 crore from UAE without DGFT approval. Importer arrested in Mumbai and Delhi, cash seized. Similar shipments found at Delhi Air Cargo.

Mumbai: Acting on specific intelligence, the Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch (Import) at Jawaharlal Nehru Custom House (JNCH) seized 4,600 old/refurbished laptops and 1,546 old/used CPUs, valued at 4.11 crore, imported from the UAE without Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) authorization. The CPUs were allegedly used to conceal refurbished laptops in good condition.

HT Image
HT Image

The importer, the proprietor of the firm, was arrested during searches in Mumbai and Delhi. Customs officials discovered the laptops and CPUs were misdeclared as motherboard casings, among other items, at the Inland Container Depot Patparganj, Delhi. 27.37 lakh in cash, believed to be proceeds from the smuggled goods, was also seized from the importer’s premises.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

Further investigation has revealed two similar shipments at Delhi Air Cargo Customs. JNCH officers shared their probe’s findings with their Delhi counterparts, leading to the seizure of around 2,100 old, used laptops at Delhi Air Cargo.

“The seizure and subsequent arrests of the mastermind by the SIIB(I), JNCH, is a testament to their commitment to combating illegal smuggling of restricted/prohibited goods and upholding import regulations for the integrity of the nation’s trade ecosystem,” an official said.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Old laptops, CPUs worth 4.11 Cr seized by Customs, importer arrested
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On