Old laptops, CPUs worth 4.11 Cr seized by Customs, importer arrested

Mumbai: Acting on specific intelligence, the Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch (Import) at Jawaharlal Nehru Custom House (JNCH) seized 4,600 old/refurbished laptops and 1,546 old/used CPUs, valued at ₹4.11 crore, imported from the UAE without Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) authorization. The CPUs were allegedly used to conceal refurbished laptops in good condition. HT Image

The importer, the proprietor of the firm, was arrested during searches in Mumbai and Delhi. Customs officials discovered the laptops and CPUs were misdeclared as motherboard casings, among other items, at the Inland Container Depot Patparganj, Delhi. ₹27.37 lakh in cash, believed to be proceeds from the smuggled goods, was also seized from the importer’s premises.

Further investigation has revealed two similar shipments at Delhi Air Cargo Customs. JNCH officers shared their probe’s findings with their Delhi counterparts, leading to the seizure of around 2,100 old, used laptops at Delhi Air Cargo.

“The seizure and subsequent arrests of the mastermind by the SIIB(I), JNCH, is a testament to their commitment to combating illegal smuggling of restricted/prohibited goods and upholding import regulations for the integrity of the nation’s trade ecosystem,” an official said.