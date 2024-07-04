 One more police recruitment candidate dies | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
One more police recruitment candidate dies

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 04, 2024 08:30 AM IST

Another candidate who appeared for the police recruitment drive in Navi Mumbai died on Wednesday, marking the second death at the ongoing recruitment process at the SRPF camp in Navi Mumbai

THANE: Another candidate who appeared for the police recruitment drive in Navi Mumbai died on Wednesday, marking the second death at the ongoing recruitment process at the SRPF camp in Navi Mumbai. The deceased, identified as 29-year-old Prem Thakare, passed away during treatment at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Kalwa, where he had been admitted after experiencing complications.

HT Image
HT Image

On June 29, a 25-year-old candidate died, and five others were hospitalised during the physical test for the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) recruitment drive in Thane. The deceased, Akshay Birade, along with five other candidates, experienced dizziness and vomiting and were rushed to Kalwa Hospital. The Shil-Daighar police have registered an accidental death report for both incidents.

Prem Thakare, from Dhule, had been in the ICU due to his serious condition but succumbed to his ailments during treatment.

Additionally, four others—Abhishek Sete, 24, Sumit Adatkar, 23, Sahil Lawan, 19, and Pawan Shinde, 25—are now out of danger and have been discharged from the hospital. An investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the sudden deaths. Thakare’s family has arrived and is awaiting his body to take him home

One more police recruitment candidate dies
