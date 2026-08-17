Mumbai: A one-year-old boy died after a cab allegedly ran over him outside his building in Sakinaka on Saturday evening. The child, Abdul Samad, was walking with his five-year-old brother when the cab entered the building premises and its front-left wheel ran over him.

One -year-old boy dies after cab runs over him in Sakinaka

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The incident took place around 6pm at Dosti Plaza on 90 Feet Road, opposite China Town Hotel. According to police, Abdul and his elder brother were walking in front of the building when a white-coloured aggregator cab entered through the gate.

The elder brother managed to move away after seeing the approaching cab, but Abdul, being only one year old, could not. Police said the driver allegedly drove rashly and the vehicle’s front-left wheel ran over the child’s chest, leaving him seriously injured.

Abdul’s uncle, Javed Patel, witnessed the incident and rushed him to Paramount Hospital in Sakinaka in the same cab. Doctors there advised the family to take him to Axon Hospital, which later referred him to Seven Hills Hospital in Andheri East.

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{{^usCountry}} The toddler was taken to Seven Hills Hospital, where doctors declared him dead at around 7.30pm. Abdul’s father, Aslam Patel, 34, who runs a lamination business, lodged a complaint against the cab driver. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The toddler was taken to Seven Hills Hospital, where doctors declared him dead at around 7.30pm. Abdul’s father, Aslam Patel, 34, who runs a lamination business, lodged a complaint against the cab driver. {{/usCountry}}

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Sakinaka police registered a case under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing death by negligence. The driver, Mohammad Rizwan, 29, a Ghatkopar resident, was arrested by the police and later released after being served a notice.