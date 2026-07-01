MUMBAI: The state government on Tuesday finalised a detailed regulatory framework for co-operative housing societies by notifying the amendments to the Maharashtra Co-operative Societies Rules, 1961. The amended rules cover membership, nomination, inheritance, and accountability of managing committees among other things, and address long-standing issues related to flat ownership transfers, succession disputes, maintenance charges and governance.

Online attendance, division of society charges among amended housing society rules notified

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A significant change relates to funds collected from members. The rules provide a structured list of permissible charges such as service charges, water charges, lift maintenance expenses, parking charges, non-occupancy charges and so on. A cap of 12% per annum has been put on interest charged on delayed payments. Non-occupancy charges have been fixed at 10% of service charges.

The rules also detail long-term issues such as members’ contributions to the repair and maintenance fund and debt redemption fund. These funds are intended to ensure that societies have adequate resources for major repairs, maintenance and long-term liabilities. The amendments also specify that societies cannot impose arbitrary charges. The general body will have the authority to approve other charges, provided they do not violate statutory provisions.

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{{^usCountry}} A major change has been introduced in the area of nomination and succession of flats. In case of the death of a member, the nominee can apply for temporary membership by submitting an application along with an indemnity bond. The indemnity bond will protect the society against future claims or disputes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A major change has been introduced in the area of nomination and succession of flats. In case of the death of a member, the nominee can apply for temporary membership by submitting an application along with an indemnity bond. The indemnity bond will protect the society against future claims or disputes. {{/usCountry}}

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If a member dies without making a nomination, or if no nominee comes forward, the society will have to issue a public notice in two widely circulated local newspapers inviting claims from legal heirs. The notice will also have to be displayed on the society’s notice board. In cases where there are disputes among legal heirs, the society will not transfer the deceased member’s rights until the claimant produces the necessary legal documents.

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The government has also introduced mandatory annual training for members, office bearers and employees through recognised state-level institutions. The training will focus on improving awareness about co-operative laws, financial management, administration and responsibilities of society office-bearers.

The general body has been declared the highest decision-making authority of the society, and decisions taken by it will be binding on the managing committee. The rules also permit participation in general body meetings through video-conferencing and other audio-visual methods, provided proper records of participation are maintained.

“We incorporated the chapter for housing societies in the Cooperative Societies Act 1960 in 2019 but the rules were not framed for the last seven years,” said a cooperation department official. “We completed the process by inviting suggestions/objections and deliberating with housing federations over the last year. The notification brings the new rules into force.”