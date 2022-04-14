Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Only 0.01% in 18-45 years jabbed with precautionary vaccination dose against Covid in Kalyan Dombivli
mumbai news

Only 0.01% in 18-45 years jabbed with precautionary vaccination dose against Covid in Kalyan Dombivli

Only 49 people have taken the precautionary vaccination dose against Covid after the paid doses were introduced for the 18-45 years age-group; this is only 0.01% of the targeted 8.32 lakh population in this category
Only 49 people have taken precautionary vaccination dose against Covid in Kalyan Dombivli. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Updated on Apr 14, 2022 08:46 PM IST
BySajana Nambiar, Kalyan

Only 49 people have taken the precautionary dose after the paid doses were introduced for the 18-45 years age-group. This is only 0.01% of the targeted 8.32 lakh population in this category.

“As per the directions, the paid booster doses are available in private hospitals now. Further, depending on the directions from the State Government, it will be introduced in civic centres too in the coming days. The response is presently low. However, it is expected to increase in the coming days,” said Ganesh Doiphode, in-charge of vaccination in Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

Meanwhile, in the 45 to 60 years age group, only 192 have taken the precautionary booster. This is 0.08% of the targeted 3.14 lakh population. Among the above 60 years category, only 16.55% of the targeted 2.22 lakh population has taken the precautionary dose.

In total, the civic body has managed to give 30,018 precautionary doses till now.

The vaccination for 12-15 years, which was slow during the initial days, has picked up now with 15,854 first dose given in different schools. The target set for this category by KDMC is 59,326.

“The response has improved from schools. However, there will be vacations now, so we are not sure how many will be covered. The team is working constantly to reach out to schools and get the maximum doses done,” added Doiphode.

So far, the KDMC has vaccinated 11.20 lakh of its total targeted 15.49 lakh population with first dose, which is 72.32%. Out of the 11.20 lakh, a total of 10.61 lakh have taken the second dose, which is 94.73%.

