Only 1 or 2 Covid cases reported daily in Kalyan Dombivli; no need to worry, says official

A beneficiary gets his Covid vaccine on Thursday. The Kalyan Dombivli civic body has reported only one or two Covid cases daily and its epidemic officer says there is no need to worry. (PRAFUL GANGUDE/HT PHOTO)
Published on Apr 21, 2022 07:20 PM IST
BySajana Nambiar, Kalyan

The Covid cases in Kalyan-Dombivli are under control with only one or two reported daily. The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), however, has kept one Covid centre ready in case of a surge in cases.

“The cases are very low and there is no rise in the cases as of now. Those who are testing positive are also not direct Covid cases but those who are admitted to the hospital for some other illness and have to take the Covid test, and then test positive. So, in this case, the Covid cases are very less in Kalyan-Dombivli with only one or two testing positive,” said Dr Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC.

The daily Covid cases in KDMC limits, as per state government figures, is 0-2. “On most days, we have zero cases in the city. Also, those who test positive are asymptomatic. As of now, there is no need to worry about the rise in cases in the city,” added Panpatil.

Meanwhile, the civic health department also claimed that the active cases in the city are between 0 and six since March 15. Also, these active cases are not admitted in any of the civic Covid centres.

“Most of them are in home isolation, while only those with comorbidity and other severe illnesses are admitted to private hospitals. So, the hospitalisation is also zero in the city and at the same time there are no deaths reported,” said Panpatil.

Last time KDMC reported a death due to Covid was on February 27.

As per the State Government figures, the total number of Covid cases reported in KDMC so far is 1,76,183 and the total number of deaths is 2,973.

The civic health department, although, has claimed that there is no rise in cases, has kept its Covid centre at Vibha Company in Dombivli MIDC ready to deal with the cases, in case of a rise.

Sajana Nambiar

Sajana is a correspondent for Kalyan and has an experience of about four years covering civic and cultural issues for Thane edition of HT....view detail

