Opposition leader Pravin Darekar’s ‘labourer’ claim ‘bogus’: Charge sheet
Mumbai: The MRA Marg police have concluded that the claim made by Pravin Darekar, leader of opposition in the legislative council, of being a labourer was “bogus” and the labour society was unable to produce any documents to substantiate the claim. Police officials were told that the papers were lost in the flood of July 26, 2005.
The police have annexed statements of several labourers associated with Pratidnya Labour Cooperative Society with which Darekar was associated and which he used to contest the elections for the Mumbai District Central Co-Operative Bank and was its chairman for 10 years, from 2011 to 2021.
In their statements to the police, the labourers said that they had never seen Darekar working as a labourer. Some of them had heard that he was a supervisor, but had never seen him visiting any site undertaken by the labour society. Some of them had only seen him at the society’s annual general meetings.
“Despite becoming a Member of Legislative Council (MLC), Darekar had in April, 2017 (30 days), November, 2017 (20 days) and December, 2017 (10 days) accepted ₹25,750 as wages in cash,” said the charge sheet.
“However, during the same period, Darekar was present in Nagpur for the winter session of the assembly and he had accepted the wages as a supervisor. Darekar had while enrolling with Pratidnya Labour Cooperative Society not given any documents that confirmed he was a labourer,” it added.
“As per a circular of the State Co-operative Commissioner of 1975, only a person who does labour work will qualify as a labourer. While filing the affidavit for election Darekar had declared ₹2.13 crore worth of immovable properties, out of which, property worth ₹91,02,000 was in his own name. He got ₹2.5 lakh every month as honorarium. In such a situation, how can Darekar be a labourer,” said the charge sheet.
The BJP leader was disqualified as a labourer by the co-operatives department on February 3, 2022, as he did not fit the definition of a labourer. “Also, Darekar had been posing as the member of Pratidnya Labour Cooperative Society; the organisation itself is fake and only on paper,” said the charge sheet.
The police investigation has revealed that the office address given by Pratidnya Labour Cooperative Society was of Sanjay Jagdale, a college friend of Darekar at Modi Street in Fort.
The investigation also found that Pravin Margaj was the president of Pratidnya Labour Cooperative Society and despite knowing that Darekar was not a labourer, he allowed him to be a member of the society and later even win the election of the bank.
Similarly, Shrikant Kadam when he was the president of the society, despite knowing that Darekar had won the MLC elections allowed him to be a member of the society and later win elections of the bank. The police have also named both Margaj and Kadam as accused in the case.
The police said they have charged the three under sections 199 (False statement made in declaration which is by law receivable as evidence), 200 (Using as true such declaration knowing it to be false), 406 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 417 (punishment for cheating), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (punishment for forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (Using as genuine a forged [document or electronic record]) and 120 B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).
“Overall contents of the charge sheet itself showed that no criminal offence was committed. Even if the charge sheet is accepted as is, no offence is made out. It is a politically motivated First Information Report (FIR), followed by a politically motivated charge sheet,” said advocate Akhilesh Chaubey, who represents Darekar.
-
5,586 students to take NMMS, PSTSE exam in Ludhiana today
As many as 50,152 students will appear for National Means-Cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) exam and Punjab State Talent Search Examination (PSTSE) in the state on Sunday. The exams will be conducted at 190 centres in the state. The maximum participation was seen in Ludhiana where a total of 5,586 students will take the exams at 21 centres in the district, followed by Patiala where a total of 4,215 students will appear at 17 designated centres.
-
Rajnath announces five more flyovers for Lko, says development top priority
LUCKNOW: Announcing the construction of five more flyovers, defence minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh said here on Saturday that hRajnath who is on a two-day visit to the state capital'sparliamentary constituency Lucknow's development was his top priority. “Lucknow's development is my responsibility. I am told that six flyovers have been constructed so far and five more have been sanctioned to ease traffic congestion,” said Rajnath Singh, speaking at 'Namaste Lucknow with Rajnath Singh' organized by the Lucknow Intellectual Foundation here.
-
Fire breaks out at manufacturing factory in Delhi's Narela, 25 tenders at spot
A fire broke out in a plastic factory in Delhi's Narela area on Saturday, the fire service officials said. According to the Delhi Fire Service officials, the fire control room received a call at 9.10 pm. A total of 25 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. The exact picture will be clear only after the fire is doused and the factory is searched, the fire officials said.
-
Setting up UP Niti Ayog may take some more time
As the state government steps up preparations for presenting its annual budget for 2022-2023 in the state legislature on May 26, 2022 focus shifts to what appears to be the forgotten budgetary announcement of setting up a State Niti Ayog for formulation and evaluation of policies in Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh State Niti Ayog was expected to replace the state planning commission set up nearly 50 years ago.
-
U.P. to launch portal for farmers’ land, crop data
Taking a cue from Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh has decided to launch a new portal to create a repository of farmland and crop information besides other details related to farmers who will be registered and issued a unique identification number, officials dealing with the issue said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics