Orange alert in Mumbai, heavy rainfall expected: IMD

Orange alert has been sounded in Mumbai by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday and Saturday.

IMD said the city will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations on Saturday. (PTI photo)

Mumbai is placed under a ‘yellow’ category weather alert, indicating heavy rainfall at isolated locations on Sunday, while on July 24 and July 25, the city is under a ‘green’ alert indicating ‘moderate’ rainfall.

According to the IMD forecast, on Friday afternoon, moderate to intense spells of rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Thane, Raigad, Mumbai and ghat areas of Pune during the next 3-4 hours.

While Mumbai’s base weather station in Santacruz received only 29mm of rain in the last 24 hours by 8:30am on Friday, the intensity of rains across the city picked up pace during the late morning and afternoon.

The city also observed a hightide of 4.21 metres at 2:27pm, which may have contributed to waterlogging in certain locations.

Due to water logging at Sion Road No.24, the planned route between Sion Circle to Sion Station signal was closed while many bus routes were diverted from afternoon onwards.

