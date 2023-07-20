IMD issues 'orange' alert in Mumbai; ‘red’ alert in Thane, Raigad for tomorrow amid heavy rainfall
Heavy rainfall in Maharashtra's Palghar and Thane districts has led to the closure of schools on Friday and Saturday.
In no relief from the incessant downpour, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a ‘red’ alert for Maharashtra's Thane, Raigad, Pune, and Palghar districts for tomorrow stating “heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is very likely” in the areas. The weather department has also issued an ‘orange’ alert for parts of Mumbai and its suburbs, and Ratnagiri.
Also read: Here's what makes 2023 monsoon different from previous ones
The IMD in its bulletin said, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls is expected over Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the next four to five days.”
In view of the heavy rainfall, Palghar collector Govind Bodke and Thane collector Ashok Shingare announced the closure of all schools on Friday and Saturday in both districts. Shingare also asked people to stay indoors and directed the civic and district machinery to be fully prepared to provide relief to citizens.
Also read: Four minors among eight dead as rains trigger landslides in J&K’s Kathua
Meanwhile, Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rainfall for a couple of days, but the intensity has risen in the past 2-3 days. More than 100 local trains have been cancelled, while the city saw massive traffic jams.
Raigad landslide
At least 16 people were killed after a landslide struck a tribal hamlet in the Raigad district on Wednesday night amid heavy rainfall. According to officials, as many as 21 people were rescued from the site. Due to bad weather and a continuous threat of further landslides, the NDRF has called off its operation for the day, and would resume tomorrow morning.
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde visited the incident site earlier in the day and took stock of the situation. “As many as 103 people have been identified who were living there. Some of them were out for work in paddy fields and some children had gone to residential schools. Search for them is on,” he said.
This is the biggest landslide in Maharashtra after the July 30, 2014 landslide at Malin village in Ambegaon tehsil of Pune district, reported PTI.
- Topics
- Mumbai Rains
- Mumbai
- Thane