Heavy rain continues to lash Maharashtra; 13 dead in landslide in Raigad | Top points

Heavy rains continued to pound Mumbai and several other parts of Maharashtra on Thursday leading to waterlogging, delay in train schedules and natural disasters. Landslides were reported from some areas as well. Sixteen people were reported dead in one of these landslides that occured in the Raigad area. The Maharashtra government has asked officials to remain vigilant and take steps to avoid loss of lives in the metropolis and other rain-affected areas of the state.

People going through the heavy rain at CSMT, in Mumbai.