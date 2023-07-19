Mumbai local train services resume after heavy rain lashes parts of city

After heavy rains battered parts of Mumbai on Wednesday, the local train services, which were disrupted on Central main line and Harbour line, resumed at its normal pace, Central railway (Mumbai division) announced today. As the local train is running late, there is a rush of commuters at the Thane railway station platform. (Praful Gangurde/ HT Photo)

As per the update by Western Railway at 9:30pm, all trains were operating normally on Mumbai Suburban (Churchgate to Dahanu Road) and Harbour line (Goregaon to Mahim).

Additionally, all trains were functioning at its normal pace on Central Main line (CSMT- Kasara), Harbour line (CSMT-Goregaon), Transharbour line (Thane- Panvel) and Fourth corridor (Belapur-Kharkopar), said Central railway (Mumbai division) in its tweet.

In the morning, the local train services were disrupted beyond Kalyan in Thane district. The operations of the local trains were suspended between Badlapur and Ambarnath railway stations due to waterlogging on tracks, while services on the Panvel-Belapur Harbour Line route were affected due to a "point failure" at Panvel at 9.40 am which was restored by 10 am.

The Central Railway had announced that the local train services came to a halt between Ambernath – Badlapur (UP+DOWN) section from 11.05am as a safety measure due to heavy rains. It further said it has diverted some mail and express trains via Diva-Panvel-Karjat route and Daund-Manmad route, besides short-termination and cancellation of a few trains between Mumbai and Pune.

Meanwhile, chief minister Eknath Shinde announced that all schools in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar will remain shut tomorrow due to heavy rains. “In view of the continuous rains in Mumbai, considering the safety of the students, the Municipal Corporation has declared a holiday for tomorrow, 20th July, for primary, secondary and higher secondary schools (Nursery to Class 12) of all management in the Mumbai Metropolis,” a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued an orange alert for parts of the financial capital and its suburbs, Thane, Ratnagiri and Pune for Wednesday stating that the areas were likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall with a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas. It had also issued a ‘red’ alert for Raigad and Palghar districts predicting the possibility of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in several parts on Wednesday.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar instructed the District Collectors to take precautionary measures immediately and deploy relief work and disaster management teams in view of the incessant rainfall in the city.