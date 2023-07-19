Schools in Mumbai and other rain-hit areas to be shut tomorrow

All schools in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar will remain shut tomorrow due to heavy rains, chief minister Eknath Shinde announced on Wednesday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning predicting heavy rainfall in certain areas of the city. An orange alert has also been issued for parts of Mumbai for tomorrow.

“In view of the continuous rains in Mumbai, considering the safety of the students, the Municipal Corporation has declared a holiday for tomorrow, 20th July, for primary, secondary and higher secondary schools (Nursery to Class 12) of all management in the Mumbai Metropolis,” a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

An "orange alert," indicating a high level of rainfall, has been issued for several parts of the western state.

In response to the ongoing floods in several districts of Maharashtra, Shinde visited the disaster management department's control room to take stock of the situation. During the visit, he closely monitored the flood-prone areas, including Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, and Gadchiroli.

In a meeting with emergency agencies, including the national disaster response force (NDRF), state disaster response force (SDRF), and municipal corporations, the chief minister ensured that all units were on high alert and actively engaged in rescue operations.

Mumbai rain woes: 4-month-old baby washed away in river

In a tragic incident, a 4-month-old baby was swept away by the swift-flowing river near Kalyan district in Mumbai. The unfortunate event occurred at approximately 2:55 pm, while passengers were standing between the Thakurli and Kalyan stations, enduring a two-hour delay due to heavy rains.

