Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai rain live Updates: 12 NDRF teams deployed across Maharashtra for relief work
Live

Mumbai rain live Updates: 12 NDRF teams deployed across Maharashtra for relief work

Jul 19, 2023 02:38 PM IST
OPEN APP

Mumbai rainfall live updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an ‘orange’ alert for parts of Mumbai and its suburbs for Wednesday.

Parts of Mumbai witnessed strong rains on Wednesday morning, and the meteorological department has issued a "orange" alert for the city, predicting that some areas of the city could experience severe to extremely heavy rainfall during the day.

Vehicles wade through waterlogged railway under pass at Sanpada in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. (Bachchan Kumar / Hindustan Times)
Vehicles wade through waterlogged railway under pass at Sanpada in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. (Bachchan Kumar / Hindustan Times)

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai centre on Tuesday issued an 'orange' alert for Mumbai and Thane districts, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places on Wednesday.

It issued a 'red' alert for neighbouring Raigad and Palghar districts, forecasting heavy to very rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rain at isolated places.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 19, 2023 02:38 PM IST

    Mumbai rain latest updates: What does weather forecast say?

    According to the Met department, moderate to intense spells of rain are very likely over the districts of Raigad, Thane, Mumbai, Palghar and Ratnagiri. Occasional strong winds are very likely.

  • Jul 19, 2023 02:23 PM IST

    Mumbai rain updates: 5-yr-old killed after portion of building collapses on her in West Bhandup area

    A five-year-old girl died after a portion of a building collapsed on her in Mumbai's West Bhandup area during wee hours of Wednesday, officials said, ANI reported.

    According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, the victim identified as Tasin Shaikh died after a portion of a third-floor slab of a five-storey building collapsed in Mumbai's West Bhandup area.

    Officials said that the incident took place early morning today at 3:00 AM and that the victim was taken to the hospital immediately after the incident, where she was declared dead.

  • Jul 19, 2023 01:54 PM IST

    Mumbai rain latest: Raigad records heavy showers; Mumbai's Colaba gets 90mm rainfall

  • Jul 19, 2023 01:27 PM IST

    Mumbai rain: Red alert for Raigad, Palghar; orange alert for Mumbai, Pune

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an ‘orange’ alert for parts of Mumbai and its suburbs for Wednesday stating that the areas were likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall with a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas. Read full story

  • Jul 19, 2023 01:08 PM IST

    12 NDRF teams deployed across Maharashtra

    In view of heavy rains in the state, NDRF has deployed a total of 12 teams across Maharashtra, reported ANI. 

    5 teams have been deployed in Mumbai, 1 team each in Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Sangli, Nagpur, and Thane districts of the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai rainfall monsoon + 1 more

Man tried to murder watchman for refusing 100 for liquor

mumbai news
Updated on Jul 19, 2023 01:55 PM IST

A 24-year-old man was arrested for attempting to murder a 60-year-old security guard in Dombivli, India over a demand for ₹100 for drinking liquor.

HT Image
ByN K Gupta

HC panel to set up mangrove control room

The Mangrove Protection and Conservation Committee chairman Dr Mahendra Kalyankar has issued directions at the last meeting facilitating the setting up of a dedicated control room and a secretariat to help attend to complaints regarding mangrove destruction.

HT Image
mumbai news
Updated on Jul 19, 2023 01:53 PM IST
ByG Mohiuddin Jeddy

Over 25,000 apply for just 377 posts in first ever PMC recruitment drive

Panvel Municipal Corporation has received over 25,000 applications for 377 job posts within just 6 days. This is the first recruitment drive conducted by the civic body since its establishment in 2016. The recruitment will be done through a competitive exam conducted online. The deadline for applications is still a month away. The civic body has set up a grievance redressal cell for candidates and has advised them to be cautious of fraudulent job offers.

HT Image
mumbai news
Updated on Jul 19, 2023 01:53 PM IST
ByG Mohiuddin Jeddy

Mumbai rain live Updates: 12 NDRF teams deployed across Maharashtra

Mumbai rainfall live updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an ‘orange’ alert for parts of Mumbai and its suburbs for Wednesday.

Vehicles wade through waterlogged railway under pass at Sanpada in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. (Bachchan Kumar / Hindustan Times)
mumbai news
Updated on Jul 19, 2023 02:38 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Mumbai rain: Red alert for Raigad, Palghar; orange alert for Mumbai, Pune

The IMD said that moderate to intense rainfall is very likely to occur in Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Palghar districts over the next 3-4 hours.

People dealing with heavy rain at Dadar TT, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times)
mumbai news
Updated on Jul 19, 2023 11:52 AM IST
BySanskriti Falor

Authorities demolish encroachments on Wadala salt pan land

The area straddles CTS Nos. 144-147 in the city’s Development Plan and includes both existing salt pans run by a private operator and around 55 acres of erstwhile salt pans where the Customs Department has proposed to develop a sprawling residential and commercial establishment—Customs Enclave

The mangroves on the plot which were destroyed will be difficult to restore, but the NGT has mandated the same to the environment department (Anshuman Poyrekar/ HT Photo)
mumbai news
Updated on Jul 19, 2023 12:56 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Man dies by suicide after thinking he murdered wife in Thane's Badlapur

He allegedly hit his wife, causing her unconsciousness. Believing he had killed her in his rage, he died by suicide.

Day after woman’s body found in Gurugram flat, live-in partner dies by suicide
mumbai news
Updated on Jul 19, 2023 04:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thane:

Six killed, five injured in container-jeep collision in Bhiwandi

The container, which was travelling from Nashik to Mumbai, hit the jeep head-on and dragged it for around 100 feet after the collision. The horrific accident was captured on CCTV and went viral on social media platforms.

Thane, India - July, 18, 2023: 6 people died and 3 person's injured in an accident involving a container and a jeep near Khadvali village on Bhiwandi Nashik Road , in Thane , in Mumbai, India, on,Tuesday, July, 18, 2023. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo ) (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news
Updated on Jul 19, 2023 12:52 AM IST
ByN K Gupta

Man gets 20 years in jail for raping minor daughter

The parents of the victim were arrested on August 20, 2019, and were put behind bars. Based on the victim’s testimony, supported by medical evidence, the court convicted the father for having sexually assaulted his 13-year-old daughter and sentenced him to 20 years imprisonment

Minor Rape. (File Photo: IANS) (IANS)
mumbai news
Updated on Jul 19, 2023 12:48 AM IST
ByCharul Shah

Fadnavis orders inquiry into allegations against Somaiya

Deputy CM Fadnavis orders probe into sexual exploitation allegations against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya; state to conduct thorough inquiry.

Navi Mumbai, India - July 18, 2023:Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray (UBT) stage protest against senior BJP leader and former lawmaker Dr Kirit Somaiya in compromising position, at Shivaji Maharaj Chowk Vashi in Navi Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)
mumbai news
Updated on Jul 19, 2023 12:46 AM IST
BySaurabha Kulshreshtha, Mumbai

Police suspect a Qatar-based Indian behind hoax messages

A man from Uttar Pradesh in Qatar sent hoax messages threatening a 26/11 attack if a Pakistani woman did not return to her country. He is the prime suspect in the recent threat messages and had previously sent WhatsApp messages claiming a terror strike worse than 26/11.

HT Image
mumbai news
Updated on Jul 19, 2023 12:42 AM IST
ByVinay Dalvi, Mumbai

Man stabs girlfriend for refusing to marry him

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for stabbing his girlfriend multiple times for refusing to marry him in Navi Mumbai. The victim is in hospital but is out of danger. The accused had been harassing her for months and suspected her of cheating.

HT Image
mumbai news
Updated on Jul 19, 2023 12:42 AM IST
ByRaina Assainar

Govt to conduct fire safety audit in all city hospitals

Mumbai government serves notices to 663 hospitals for failing fire safety norms. Another fire safety audit will be conducted in all 1,574 hospitals within 90 days.

HT Image
mumbai news
Updated on Jul 19, 2023 12:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Downpour slows down commuters on road, affects local train services

Though no severe waterlogging was reported, commuters on both the Central and Western Railways (CR and WR) said trains were delayed throughout the day. The suburban rail was affected in the morning hours due to technical failures.

Mumbai, India - July 18, 2023 : Huge traffic on Western Express Highway due to Heavy Rainfall at Malad, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news
Updated on Jul 19, 2023 12:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Relic of Pope John Paul II to be taken on tour in Mumbai

A relic of Pope John Paul II, a portion of a wooden cross, is on a five-day tour in Mumbai, visiting various churches in the city. The tour aims to venerate the Pope's love for young people and promote prayer and positive change in their lives. Pope John Paul II was the head of the Catholic Church from 1978 to 2005 and was the first non-Italian Pope in over 400 years.

HT Image
mumbai news
Updated on Jul 19, 2023 12:38 AM IST
BySabah Virani
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out