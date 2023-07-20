Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai rain LIVE updates: Over 100 local trains cancelled amid heavy downpour
Live

Mumbai rain LIVE updates: Over 100 local trains cancelled amid heavy downpour

Jul 20, 2023 06:23 AM IST
OPEN APP

Mumbai rain LIVE update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for parts of Mumbai and its suburbs for Thursday.

After heavy rainfall lashed parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and adjoining areas, over 100 local trains were cancelled on Wednesday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)had issued a “red alert” in Raigad, and a landslide occurred late Wednesday night, leaving over 30 families feared trapped, according to officials.

People going through the heavy rain at CSMT, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday.
People going through the heavy rain at CSMT, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday.(Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

The Maharashtra education department instructed its officials in Thane, Palghar, and Raigad to declare a holiday for educational institutions. This decision coincided with the state government's announcement of a holiday for all schools in four districts, including Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar, for Thursday due to a heavy rainfall warning in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). 

On Wednesday, chief minister Eknath Shinde visited the Disaster Management Department at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters to assess the situation after the heavy rain affected the city and its surrounding areas.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Colaba and Santacruz observatories (indicators for the island city and suburbs) recorded 98.4 mm and 52.8 mm of rainfall respectively.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 20, 2023 06:23 AM IST

    Maharashtra: 'Heavy' rain predicted for Mumbai, ‘Orange’ alert in 10 districts

    Mumbai rainfall alert: CM Eknath Shinde announced holidays in schools in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar for Thursday in view of the weather alert.

  • Jul 20, 2023 05:50 AM IST

    Over 100 local trains cancelled amid heavy downpour in Mumbai

    Amid heavy rainfall witnessed by Mumbai and the adjoining areas in Maharashtra, more than 100 local trains were cancelled. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued “yellow alert” for Mumbai while a “red alert” has been issued to Raigad. 

    Other districts like Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Pune, Satara, and Ratnagiri were issued “orange alert” with a prediction of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai mumbai rains rainfall + 1 more

'Heavy' rain predicted for Mumbai, ‘Orange’ alert in 10 Maharashtra districts

mumbai news
Published on Jul 20, 2023 06:16 AM IST

Mumhai rainfall alert: CM Eknath Shinde announced holidays in schools in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar for Thursday in view of the weather alert.

After rain in water logging at market area in Thane, in Thane , in Mumbai, India, on,Tuesday, July, 18, 2023. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )
ByNisha Anand

Mumbai rain LIVE: Over 100 local trains cancelled amid heavy downpour

Mumbai rain LIVE update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for parts of Mumbai and its suburbs for Thursday.

People going through the heavy rain at CSMT, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday.(Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)
mumbai news
Published on Jul 20, 2023 05:50 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Over 30 families feared trapped after landslide in Maharashtra's Raigad

The district administration has appealed to NGOs to come forward and assist the NDRF in the rescue operation following the landslide.

The incident took place at Khalapur in Raigad, which is 6 km away from Chowk village near Morbe dam, the water supplier for Navi Mumbai. (Representational Image)(HT Photo)
mumbai news
Updated on Jul 20, 2023 04:49 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Jogeshwari man shared info about military installations with ISI: Police

Sayyed Armaan arrested for sharing military information with Pakistan's ISI. Armaan was hired by Munna Jhingada, a hitman of Dawood Ibrahim, for terror attacks.

Jogeshwari man shared info about military installations with ISI: Police
mumbai news
Updated on Jul 20, 2023 12:55 AM IST
ByManish K Pathak, Mumbai

Probe against Anil Parab: ED takes possession of Dapoli resort

The Enforcement Directorate has taken possession of Sai Resort NX in Ratnagiri as part of its money laundering probe against Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab. The resort is allegedly constructed on a piece of land in a no development zone. The ED has attached the plot and the resort, and has arrested Parab's close associate and a former officer.

Murud, India - March 26, 2022: Sai Resort, alleged by Kirit Somaiya that the resort is owned by the State Transport Minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab, who has denied any connection to the said resort and threatened to move court against the BJP leader for maligning his image, in Murud, India, on Saturday, March 26, 2022. ((Photo by Anil Phalke/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news
Updated on Jul 20, 2023 12:51 AM IST
ByAbhishek Sharan, Mumbai

Sex tape turns spotlight on city’s muckraking crusader

Somaiya has asked the police examine the veracity of the tape and say there was no coercion involved. But while the probe will no doubt take its own time, social media has been flooded with memes that would mortify a thinner-skinned person

Mumbai, India - March 23, 2022: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya arrives at Killa Court to file a complaint against Lifeline Hospital Management Services, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)
mumbai news
Updated on Jul 20, 2023 12:51 AM IST
BySurendra P Gangan

Cordelia drugs case: CBI calls model Munmun Dhamecha for questioning

The CBI has summoned model Munmun Dhamecha for questioning in the corruption charges against former NCB officials in the Cordelia cruise drugs bust case.

Munmun Dhamecha (HT Photo)
mumbai news
Updated on Jul 20, 2023 05:03 AM IST
ByCharul Shah, Mumbai

Aaditya Thackery seeks Lokayukta probe in BMC street furniture scam

Shive Sena leader Aaditya Thackery has written to the Maharashtra Governor seeking a probe into an alleged street furniture scam by the BMC. He also requested the governor to stop work and payment to contractors in street furniture work.

Thane, India - April 05, 2023: Aaditya Thackeray speaks during the Janprakshobh Morcha, a protest rally by MVA activists from Shivsena (UBT), NCP and Congress, against Thane Police for its failure to take action against the culprits who assaulted UBT woman activist Roshni Shinde, from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ground to Thane Police Commissionerate Office, at Kharkar Ali Ground, in Thane, India, on Wednesday, April 05, 2023. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)
mumbai news
Updated on Jul 20, 2023 12:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

After IIT, TISS plans a campus abroad

Recently, TISS signed an agreement with Monash University in Australia and Queen Mary University in London for a students’ exchange programme

Campus of TISS Deonar, Mumbai Pic: Kedar Bhat
mumbai news
Updated on Jul 20, 2023 12:44 AM IST
ByNiraj Pandit

Signboards in Devanagari are being put up at the Mumbai airport; MIAL informs HC

While responding to the PIL, the counsel for MIAL submitted that the font size in the Devnagari script used in signboards, banners, and indicators at the airport was small, but efforts were being made to bring the font signage on par with other scripts

HT Image
mumbai news
Updated on Jul 20, 2023 12:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Look-out notice issued against BMC’s Jaiswal on ED alert

BMC's ex-AMC and IAS officer Sanjeev Jaiswal, being probed by the ED in the Jumbo Covid Centres scam, was not allowed to take a flight to Sri Lanka due to a Look Out Circular issued against him. The ED is investigating the BMC's expenditure on pandemic-related contracts and a fixed deposit in Jaiswal's wife's bank account. Jaiswal denies any wrongdoing and claims he is being politically targeted. The ED probe has found that a significant portion of the contract payment was diverted to shell firms and partners.

Thane, India - March 4, 2020: Thane civic commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal finally handed over his charge as the Thane Municipal Corporation’s civic commissioner in Thane ,India, Wednesday, March 04,2020.( Praful Gangurde/ HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)
mumbai news
Updated on Jul 20, 2023 12:42 AM IST
ByAbhishek Sharan, Mumbai

Trader loses 5L to cryptocurrency fraud

A 55-year-old trader from Vile Parle lost ?5 lakh to a cryptocurrency fraud promising high returns by converting his investment into USDT. He registered a case with the police.

HT Image
mumbai news
Updated on Jul 20, 2023 12:42 AM IST
ByPayal Gwalani

Rajawadi Hospital docs and nurses save newborn girl who was dumped in garbage bin

Khushi now weighs 2.2 kg. “This is the first time that we had an abandoned baby. She is the first thing we discuss in the morning. Seeing her, we felt happy and that’s why we decided to call her Khushi. Now that she is set to be discharged, the thought of her being with us is yet to settle in,” said Sadhana Patil, another nurse

Mumbai, India - July, 19, 2023: A month ago, a small New born baby was thrown in the trash In Rajawadi Hospital, the nurses and doctors have taken special care of the baby and have improved the health of the baby , in Mumbai , in Mumbai, India, on,Wednesday, July, 19, 2023. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )
mumbai news
Updated on Jul 20, 2023 12:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Dharavi Redevelopment Project: State issues Letter of Award to Adani Group

The Maharashtra government has issued a Letter of Award to Adani Properties for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, following the approval of their bid. Adani Properties will need to complete various tasks within specified timeframes as part of the project. The government has allocated ?100 crore, while Adani Group will contribute ?400 crore.

HT Image
mumbai news
Updated on Jul 20, 2023 12:40 AM IST
BySaurabha Kulshreshtha

Districts asked to brace for Thursday’s heavy downpour

Three people were reported missing after accidental drowning, one of them a four-month-old infant near Kalyan. Another person was found dead in Gadchiroli on Wednesday after he was reported missing due to accidental drowning on Tuesday.

All the six districts of Konkan division as well as Pune and Satara in Western Maharashtra, and Buldhana, Washim and Akola in Vidarbha recorded heavy rainfall. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news
Updated on Jul 20, 2023 12:38 AM IST
BySurendra P Gangan, Yogesh Naik
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out