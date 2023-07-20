Mumbai rain LIVE updates: Over 100 local trains cancelled amid heavy downpour

After heavy rainfall lashed parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and adjoining areas, over 100 local trains were cancelled on Wednesday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)had issued a “red alert” in Raigad, and a landslide occurred late Wednesday night, leaving over 30 families feared trapped, according to officials. People going through the heavy rain at CSMT, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday.(Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

The Maharashtra education department instructed its officials in Thane, Palghar, and Raigad to declare a holiday for educational institutions. This decision coincided with the state government's announcement of a holiday for all schools in four districts, including Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar, for Thursday due to a heavy rainfall warning in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

On Wednesday, chief minister Eknath Shinde visited the Disaster Management Department at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters to assess the situation after the heavy rain affected the city and its surrounding areas.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Colaba and Santacruz observatories (indicators for the island city and suburbs) recorded 98.4 mm and 52.8 mm of rainfall respectively.