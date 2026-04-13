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Organised crime charge added against Vasai-Virar land mafia kingpin

Meanwhile, the police have also registered a fresh FIR against Singh’s brother, sister-in-law and other alleged accomplices

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 05:58 am IST
By Megha Sood
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Mumbai: The police have invoked an organised crime charge under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Surendra Singh also known as Randha, the prime accused in a land-grab case involving 210 gunthas in Vasai.

Organised crime charge added against Vasai-Virar land mafia kingpin

Singh’s police custody has also been extended till April 15. The police said Section 111 of the BNS, which pertains to organised crime, was added to the case on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the police have also registered a fresh FIR against Singh’s brother, sister-in-law and other alleged accomplices. Police officers claimed that the group forged documents to construct an illegal building and then cheated people by selling flats and shops.

Following Singh’s arrest, more victims have come forward, with at least 18 people filing complaints of fraud and forgery against the accused. Preliminary investigations suggest the accused had been involved in similar land and construction-related deals for a long time using fake documentation.

The new case, registered at Achole police station, names Neena Arvind Singh, Arvindra Alagu Singh also known as Dara, advocate SK Chaturvedi and Shyam Kashid among the accused. The case pertains to a case in Lilavati Nagar, Chandan Naka in Nalasopara East, where an estate agent, Raj Lunkaran Jain, 49, was allegedly cheated of 27 lakh.

 
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