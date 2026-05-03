Outrage over minor’s assault, murder in Pune district; CM assures fast-track trial

PUNE:

Pune [Maharashtra], May 02 (ANI): Police at the spot where a 4-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered by a 65-year-old man in a village, in Pune on Saturday. (ANI Video Grab) (ANI Video Grab)

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Public outrage gripped Nasrapur village, in Bhor taluka, on Friday following the brutal assault and murder of a three-and-a-half-year-old girl, with protests intensifying in the village and spilling onto the Pune–Satara highway. The protest, which began as a peaceful sit-in, escalated when demonstrators attempted to block the busy highway, leading to major traffic disruptions.

On Friday, at around 3 pm, grandparents of the three-and-a-half year old girl in Nasrapur village set about looking for her as she had been missing for a few hours. As their hunt was futile, they alerted locals and registered a complaint at the Rajgadh police station in Bhor taluka, about the missing child. The villagers scanned the CCTV footage that showed a 65-year-old man entering a cow shed with the girl. They tracked him down and beat him up; while on the other hand, following the footage, police tracked down the body of the child at around 7:30 pm with her head smashed and covered with dung in the shed.

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{{^usCountry}} A search operation led police to the 65-year-old by a river side as he was being beaten up by a group of villagers. He was arrested. An investigating officer of Pune Rural police said: “The man, a labourer, confessed that he had lured the child into the cattle shed on the pretext of showing her a calf, where he sexually assaulted and killed her. ” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A search operation led police to the 65-year-old by a river side as he was being beaten up by a group of villagers. He was arrested. An investigating officer of Pune Rural police said: “The man, a labourer, confessed that he had lured the child into the cattle shed on the pretext of showing her a calf, where he sexually assaulted and killed her. ” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sandeep Singh Gill, superintendent of police, Pune Rural, told HT: “The tragic incident occurred on Friday in Nasrapur, where a three-and-a-half-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and murdered. The accused was arrested within one-and-a-half hours, and a case has been registered at Rajgad PS. Investigation is on.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sandeep Singh Gill, superintendent of police, Pune Rural, told HT: “The tragic incident occurred on Friday in Nasrapur, where a three-and-a-half-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and murdered. The accused was arrested within one-and-a-half hours, and a case has been registered at Rajgad PS. Investigation is on.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police suspect that after the sexual assault, the accused allegedly killed her by hitting her face with a stone, and to conceal the evidence, hid the body under a heap of dung. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police suspect that after the sexual assault, the accused allegedly killed her by hitting her face with a stone, and to conceal the evidence, hid the body under a heap of dung. {{/usCountry}}

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Rajgad Police Station has filed a case under sections 137(2), 103,64,74, 140 (a), 140(c) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhiat (BNS) and sections 4,6,8, 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

A sessions court in Pune remanded the accused to police custody till May 7.

According to Gill, the accused has previous cases of molestation registered under the POCSO Act in 1998 and 2015; he was acquitted in a case in 2019. “He is an elderly man with a similar pattern of behaviour. The victim is from Pune and had come to visit her grandmother to the village on a summer vacation. As the village is sparsely populated, police are investigating how the accused lured the child while she was playing,” said Gill.

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Will seek capital punishment: Fadnavis

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also heads the home department, said on Saturday that the state government will demand capital punishment against the 65-year-old accused. Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, he said: “The case will be taken up in by a fast-track court.”

“This is a condemnable and tragic incident. The accused has been arrested. I would like to request the high court to give us a special public prosecutor; we will demand capital punishment in the court,” said Fadnavis.

Fadnavis also called attention to the Shakti Bill being passed by the state legislature in 2020 and sent to the Centre for the President’s assent. The Maharashtra legislative council in March 2026 unanimously passed the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Maharashtra Amendment) Bill 2026 to include provisions in the Shakti Bill to protect the identities of acid attack victims and ensure jail terms for online sexual overtures.

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Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MP Supriya Sule urged people to “maintain restraint” while assuring that “the strictest action will be taken” in the alleged sexual assault and murder case. She called the incident “inhuman” which “tarnished humanity”.

Deputy chief minister and Pune guardian minister Sunetra Pawar on Saturday met the family of the deceased minor girl assuring them of strict action against the accused and a fast-track trial. Describing the incident as “shocking” she said “the government stands firmly with the victim’s family and will ensure justice”.

On Saturday, Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal hit out at the state government on the incident calling it a blot on Maharashtra’s image, as it “exposes a complete breakdown of law and order in the state and also showed that criminals no longer fear the law enforcement machinery”.

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(With agency inputs)

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