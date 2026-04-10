...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Over 1,000 ‘surplus’ teachers in city without a salary since March

Many of the teachers are in financial distress, and unions have accused the government of delaying their redeployment and stopping salaries unfairly

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 06:54 am IST
By Niraj Pandit
Advertisement

MUMBAI: More than 1,000 teachers in the city working at government and aided schools have not received their salaries since March after being declared “surplus” due to the closure of schools because of low student enrolment. Many of the teachers are in financial distress, and unions have accused the government of delaying their redeployment and stopping salaries unfairly.

Over 1,000 ‘surplus’ teachers in city without a salary since March.

A government resolution issued in March 2025 declared that schools with fewer than 20 students were being shut down. At present, around 100 schools in Mumbai, including 57 Marathi-medium schools, come into this category. The surplus teachers, no longer linked to any school, have stopped getting a salary from March since salaries are processed through the ‘Shalarth ID’ system, which only allows payments to teachers attached to sanctioned posts in schools.

While the education department has promised to redeploy the surplus teachers in other schools, there are only about 40 vacant posts, which has left over 1,000 teachers without a job. Tanaji Kamble, state president of the Maharashtra Progressive Teachers’ Union, said the government had set deadlines to complete the adjustment process by March 2026 but it remained incomplete in many districts. “Stopping salaries before completing the adjustment process is unjust,” he said.

 
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Mumbai / Over 1,000 ‘surplus’ teachers in city without a salary since March
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.