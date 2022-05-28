Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Over 70% land acquired for bullet train project in state
mumbai news

Over 70% land acquired for bullet train project in state

While 46.71 per cent of the land was acquired in Maharashtra till January, the NHSRCL acquired over 70 per cent of land in the state by May, majority of the acquisition being in Thane
Of the 141.26 hectares of land required, 110.49 has been acquired in Thane district. In Palghar district, of the 287.74 hectares of land, 198.6 hectares have been acquired (HT PHOTO)
Published on May 28, 2022 10:54 PM IST
ByAroosa Ahmed

MUMBAI About 71.25% of land acquisition for the high-speed train corridor, popularly known as the bullet train project, has been completed, as per National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL). However, there has been no land acquisition in Mumbai yet.

While 46.71 per cent of the land was acquired in Maharashtra till January, the NHSRCL acquired over 70 per cent of land in the state by May, majority of the acquisition being in Thane district.

Of the 141.26 hectares of land required, 110.49 has been acquired in Thane district. In Palghar district, of the 287.74 hectares of land, 198.6 hectares have been acquired.

However, no land has been acquired yet in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai, which is supposed to be the underground terminal of the project.

About 433.82 hectares of land is required for the construction of the project in Maharashtra, of which 309.09 hectares has been acquired.

“We are having regular meetings with the state government on the land acquisition in the Mumbai area. We have been assured that land will be provided soon,” said an NHSRCL official. A structure of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) is to be shifted to alternate land at BKC. The land has been offered by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP