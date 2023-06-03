Maha SSC results: Girls outshine boys, 3% drop in overall performance

Mumbai: Over 93% students cleared the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or class 10 examination of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), the results of which were announced on Friday.

The overall pass percentage in the state stood at 93.83, while the Mumbai division recorded a pass percentage of 93.66. The state’s overall result dropped by 3.11% when compared to last year’s 96.94%. A total of 15,29,096 students appeared for the exam across the state, including 3,35,120 in Mumbai.

Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 95.87 as against 92.05% by boys.

As many as 66,578 students scored 90% and above in the state, while 11,785 students scored 90% and above in Mumbai. In all, 151 students scored a perfect 100%, including six from the Mumbai division.

The SSC assessment takes into account the student’s best five performances from six exam papers. This year’s exams were conducted as per the pre-Covid pandemic guidelines. “The results saw a drop in the pass percentage because the board decided to withdraw all relaxations that were in place during and after the Covid pandemic,” Sharad Ghosavi, MSBSHSE chairman, said. Prominent among the pandemic-time relaxations that were done away included a 25% reduction in the syllabus and an extra 30 minutes during the exams.

Sucheta Bhawalkar, senior education officer, the Indian Education Society (IES), said, “The exams were conducted without any relaxation. Considering this we are happy about the results. Till the prelim examination, we saw that students faced writing problems. With extra efforts by teachers and students we achieve this result.”

In the Mumbai division, Raigad district topped with a pass percentage of 95.28. In Mumbai, 93.95% of students cleared the SSC examination. This year, 6,844 schools recorded cent per cent results in the state and many schools have witnessed an increase in the number of students scoring distinction.

“We are very happy with the results. One student from our school scored 100%. We made extra efforts with the students who underperformed in the practice examination. We conducted a doubt solving session which helped us to get this result,” Smita Biwalkar, principal, Parle Tilak English Medium school, said.

Despite the high pass percentage in the Mumbai division, 11,785 students scored 90% and above. It was a dip compared to the pre-pandemic board exam in 2020 when 14,756 students had managed the feat.

The principal of a Sion school feels that some students struggled with scoring high marks in languages, which could have affected individual scores. “Languages, especially Marathi and Hindi, can be tough, especially when students’ writing practice is low. While there is not a noticeable trend in scores, students’ performance in languages seems to have affected individual scores this year,” the principal said.

A 12% dip in civic school performance

This year, civic school results have dropped by 12% when compared to 2020. This year, 14,529 students of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) school have passed with an overall pass percentage of 84.77. Forty-three out of 245 civic schools have secured cent per cent results. Shubham Singh of Gundavali Mumbai Public School scored the highest marks of 95.20%. “We are very happy with the performance of the students from civic schools. We took extra efforts like organising practice examinations from December,” a BMC education officer said. Based on the marks obtained in class 10 examination, the top 25 students will be given financial assistance of at least ₹25,000 each for the next five years of education.

Supplementary exams in July-August

Supplementary theory exams for class 10 students will be held in July-August. The board, in a statement released on Friday, said that the detailed schedule for the supplementary examination will be available on www.mahahsscboard.in soon.

84.57% night school students pass

Night schools in the city are run by the civic body, Masoom and an individual organisation. Of all the night schools, 84.57% students from the BMC-run schools passed class 10 examination, 70.99% from an school run by an organisation school and 79.58% students from the 95 schools run by Masoom, a non-government organisation. Fourteen schools have 100% result and 13 schools have above 90 pass percentage.