Palghar petrol pump owner employs two tribal women; will also fund their education

A 45-year-old Palghar petrol pump owner has employed two tribal women from Patilpada in his bunker. The owner, Manish Pimple, will also fund their further education. The women had to give up their education owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. This is the first such bunker in Palghar district where tribal women have been employed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pimple, a resident of Maswan, has been running Priti Petrol Pump in Palghar for the past two decades.

“I got to know that Dipali Tumbada, 18, and Priti Jadhav, 20, lost out on their education since March 2020 owing to the financial crisis from the Covid-19 pandemic. The parents of the women are farm labourers and make a living by working in paddy field in Maswan and the nearby areas. The women were also working in the fields after losing out on their education,” said Pimple.

The petrol pump owner then approached Hindustan Petroleum Company Limited (HPCL) as he runs their franchisee. “After I shared my idea of helping the women, they told me to go ahead and hire the women,” said Pimple.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The women were given a month’s training at the bunker on how to start the fuel pump, fill the correct quantity, filling air in vehicles as well as fire-fighting training to avoid mishaps.

“The women were very eager to undergo the training, and after a month, they were employed at my station in September. They get a monthly stipend of ₹6,000 each and we bear the expenses of their uniforms. This is the first bunker in Palghar district where tribal women have been employed, with a hope of making a difference in the society,” said Pimple.

He said the customers were surprised to see the women welcome them with a ‘Namaste’ and a smile.

Pimple added Tumbada and Patil want to be enrolled for Arts degree at Yeshwantrao Open University, Nashik, from the next academic year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I want the women want to have a secure career. I will take care of their education and help them achieve their goals. They can continue working at my bunker along with their studies. Dipali has cleared Class 12 from a Palghar college while Priti has studied till Class 10 from Maswan government school. If one day the two become a collector or Class-1 officers, I’ll consider it to be my small contribution to the society. Just because the two women had to leave their education due to the pandemic, they should not lose out on an opportunity to have a good future,” said Pimple.