Bahadoli village in Palghar taluka, which is popularly known as ‘Jambulgaon’, has obtained a geographical indication (GI) tag for its unique oblong-shaped fruit, five years after a farmers’ outfit initiated efforts in this direction.

Palghar's Bahadoli jamun gets GI tag

The new identification, members of Bahadoli Jambhul Utpadak Shetkari Gat said, would give a boost to the sales of the fruit which has been cultivated for decades and a primary source of livelihood for thousands of farmers.

Prakash Kini, a jamun cultivator, said, “The GI tag will help increase the price. This is the second such tag for a fruit in Palghar district after the chickoo of Bordi and Dahanu. Efforts of various government officials, including the district collector, Govind Bodke, are appreciated.”

It was in 2018 that one Jagdish Patil, a resident of Bahadoli, took the initiative to form an organisation of farmers growing jamun and then proceeded with the documentation for securing a GI tag for the fruit. After the Gat came into being, the next effort was to approach Palghar taluka agriculture officer, Tarun Vaity.

Bahadoli jamun has an approximate length of 3.10 cm and width of 2.87 cm, and weighs 18.32 grams. This is one of the nine fruits, pulses, vegetables and others in Maharashtra to have got a special identification, as per the issue of Geographical Indications Journal published on Nov 29.

“Also on the list is Badalapur jamun but the two varieties have different characteristics,” said Ganesh Hingmire, who has taken the initiative to get GI tag for various fruits in the state.

Jamun cultivation is spread over 55 hectares at Bahadoli. Two of the trees are more than 100 years old while several others are between 50 and 80 years, farmers said. The cultivators get an average rate of ₹250 per kg during the season which is of two months and starts in April.

