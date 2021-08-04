Covid effect: Passengers turn to paid services for safer air travel

While domestic air travel has witnessed an uptick with declining Covid-19 cases in many parts of the country, passengers are choosing to travel with utmost care, assistance and zero touch facility.

At the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), from April to July 2021, more than 15,000 passengers availed Pranaam service- paid services with an aim to be guided, managed and made to feel secure and travel stress-free. According to internal data sourced, 33% of these passengers are first timers and involve a high number of senior citizens.

“Over 500 senior citizens have opted for the service. 25-50 years of age group has availed the service the most. Besides, around 33% of first-time passengers have availed of the service during the same period,” said CSMIA spokesperson.

Amitava Majumdar, a corporate lawyer residing in Worli said, “The service allows one to be sure of contactless travel which is crucial during a pandemic. Last week, I went to Kolkata with my family but my younger son left two days after us. I booked Pranaam service for him so that he has access to the lounge and would be assisted at each step.”

Services for international departure for elite category costs a passenger ₹6,850, for platinum category, it costs ₹5,000. The services included porter services, lounge access, facilitation through immigrations and VIP security lanes, buggy and assistance from entry up til boarding gate. The same services for domestic passengers are ₹3,500 (for elite) and ₹2,500 (for platinum). While the same services are also given to arriving passengers, airport sources said passengers have been given the option for porter services too. The service costs a domestic passenger ₹500, it costs an international departure person ₹750, and ₹1,500 to an international arrival passenger.